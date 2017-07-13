For the Record for July 13, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday July 13, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 12, 12:24 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 700 block of East 2nd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

July 12, 1:50 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 30 near Rowena lookout. Driver swerved to miss hitting a deer and rolled over on the loops. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 900 block of East 8th Street.

Chad Alan Bybee, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of West 10th Street and is accused of two counts of harassment.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect left the store with unpaid merchandise.

A theft report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the Riverfront Trail after a victim reported his bike was stolen.

A drug report was taken Wednesday afternoon from the 2100 block of East 16th Street after some drugs were found in the area.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his wallet was stolen.

A male driver was stopped early Thursday morning near West 10th and Walnut streets for a defective tail light. During the traffic stop a consent search was done revealing marijuana paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana. Also located were some brass knuckles. The driver relinquished the brass knuckles to the officer to be destroyed. An informational report was taken.

Steven Reed Collins, 69, Dallsport, Wash., was arrested early Thursday morning during a traffic stop and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

Wilfredo Garay Mendoza, 27, Hermiston, was jailed Wednesday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Gary Wayne Taylor, 74, Centerville, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for six counts of first-degree failure to appear.

Seth William Hedberg, 37, The Dalles, was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Geraldean Edna Martin, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.