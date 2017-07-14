TD swimmers continuously dropping times

After a successful opening act at the Ted Walker Invitational, ending Sunday, June 25, Maisie Bandel-Ramirez, Lydia DiGennaro, Kaiya Doty and Maverick Varland chalked up ‘B’ time standards to lead The Dalles swim teams a solid outcome at the 51st annual Pendleton Open.

In addition to the ‘B’ times, TDST swimmers tallied 11 top-5 performances, led by Varland, who notched two seconds, two thirds and two fifths, DiGennaro scored a third and Doty had three fourths and a fifth to her record.

“We had 25 swimmers attending this last meet and every one of them is still dropping times, which shows we are making progress,” said TDST head coach Scott McKay. “Our 8-years-old and under swimmers, Maverick, Kyan McAllister, Jase Perez and Doty, were challenged, but did well, scoring points in many events.”

Coach McKay said that there are several levels of Oregon Swimming Time Standards, with both B times and A times, which are the faster times to reach.

“The goal is to achieve a ‘B’ time standard and then keep swimming fast enough to achieve an ‘A’ time standard,” McKay said.

Maisie Bandel-Ramirez established her ‘B’ marks in the 50-meter freestyle with a final time of 36.00 seconds, and Doty did her top work in the 50-meter breaststroke after her fourth-place tally of 1:05.65.

Varland churned out a solid 47.82 in the 50-meter freestyle for fifth place and tallied another third in the 50-meter breaststroke, a mark of 1:09.25.

DiGennaro rose up for ‘B’ times in five events, such as the 400-meter freestyle (5:59.61), 100-meter freestyle (1:15.01), 50-meter freestyle (34.16), 50-meter butterfly (39.47) and the 50-meter backstroke (41.09).

She also tacked on third-place honors for her impressive work in the 1,500-meter freestyle, where she timed out in a 24:02.58, more than three minutes better than the personal-record pace she set last season.

McAllister went for a 1:21.42 to secure eighth in the 50-meter backstroke and 50-meter freestyle 1:05.73 to grab 10th place.

Perez touched the wall for ninth place in 1:20.70 for his effort in the 50-meter backstroke and had a 2:10.51 to lock down eighth in the 100-meter freestyle.

Perez then hit for seventh place in the 50-meter butterfly event (1:41.60), placed ninth in the 100-meter backstroke (3:14.730) and ended up with a 57.19 to score 11th-place honors in the 50-meter freestyle.

Doty picked up a 2:26.37 to take fourth in the 100-meter breastroke and she added another fourth in the 50-meter butterfly with her time of 1:22.21,

After those two swims, Doty was fifth-best in the 200-meter freestyle (4:44.89) and she placed seventh in a tough field with a 55.14 in the 50-meter freestyle.

In addition to his ‘B’ marks in the 50-meter freestyle and breastroke, Varland was runner-up in the 200-meter individual medley following his final rally of 5:37.47 and his other second-place finish came in the 100-meter breastroke, where he wound up with a final rush of 2:31.06.

Rounding out his successful weekend, Varland ended up third in the 200-meter freestyle (4:14.47) and placed fifth in the 50-meter backstroke (1:08.68).

Danner Varland had a time of 1:55.75 and was 11th overall in the 50-meter backstroke, Carter Randall was 11th in the 200-meter freestyle (3:46.80) and the 50-meter freestyle (44.21) for his best finishes.

Skyler Coburn swam to 14th in the 50-meter breastroke (53.97) and Colin Webber added a 5:25.96 for 15th in the 200-meter freestyle for the rest of the boys’ best individual finishes.

Danner Varland, Maverick Varland, Jase Perez and Colin Webber combined for a 6:18.63 for seventh in the 200-meter medley relay, and right in front of them with a 4:01.36, the group of Logan Alvarez, Coburn, Randall and Wesley Parker hit for sixth place.

On the girls’ side, Kaia Grasa hit for 12th place in the 50-meter breastroke after her swim of 57.24, and Bree Webber was 14th in the 200-meter backstroke (3:28.96) and Salma Ladkani ended up 13th in the 50-meter freestyle (1:23.26).

The girls’ 200-meter freestyle relay group of Bandel-Ramirez, Lulu Grasa, Kennedy Abbas and DiGennaro enjoyed their best outcome of the summer campaign with a 2:32.04, and the same quartet picked up seventh place in the 200-medley relay after their mark of 3:06.44.

“Another sign of improvement, besides times, are the number of disqualifications because of stroke infractions,” McKay said. “Swimming can be complicated with many rules for each stroke, but the swimmers are improving with fewer disqualifications.”

Up next, the swim team plans to make its trip to John Day next weekend, starting on July 21.

The annual Dolphin Dive Fundraiser is slated for 4:30-6 p.m. on Monday June 17 at the Aquatic Center in The Dalles.

Swimmers are seeking pledges and flat donations to raise funds for the program, so interested parties can email tdswimteam @gmail.com for info.