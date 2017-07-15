0

Letter to the Editor: ‘Not Real News’ fan

As of Saturday, July 15, 2017

To the editor:

I really like your “Not Real News” section. Keep it up!

Janet Pinkerton

Moro

Editor’s Note: The feature referred by Ms. Pinkerton runs every Tuesday in the Reminder.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)