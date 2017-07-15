Letter to the Editor: ‘Not Real News’ fan

To the editor:
I really like your “Not Real News” section. Keep it up!
Janet Pinkerton
Moro
Editor’s Note: The feature referred by Ms. Pinkerton runs every Tuesday in the Reminder.
