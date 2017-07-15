Traffic alert: Fire, SR14 near Skamania

Fire SR 14 both directions
Fire, Brush Fire, North Side of SR 14 near Skamania, milepost 32.5, use caution, expect delays and follow flaggers instructions beginning at 8:52 am on July 15, 2017.
