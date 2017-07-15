0

Traffic alert: Fire, SR14 near Skamania

As of Saturday, July 15, 2017

Fire SR 14 both directions

Fire, Brush Fire, North Side of SR 14 near Skamania, milepost 32.5, use caution, expect delays and follow flaggers instructions beginning at 8:52 am on July 15, 2017.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)