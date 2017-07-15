What's happening from July 16

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

JULY

Saturday, July 15

FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmer’s Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the City Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, nuts, jams, jellies and crafts. Music and fun. Questions: 541-965-3658.

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children from 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.



FUNDRAISER: CubScout Pack and Boy Scout Troop 352. Luau Pork Dinner and Dessert Auction at 6 p.m. LDS Church at 1815 E 15th St., The Dalles. Bid on a dessert to enjoy after the meal. All proceeds go towards scout camps. For more information contact Trudy at 503-708-8419.

Sunday, July 16

SUMMER IN ROME: Dr. Jeff Cook will continue the “A Summer in Rome” series with Part 6: “A Tale of Two Heads,” based on Romans 5:12-20. Service 10:30 p.m. at Gateway Church, 111 Dry Hollow Road. The traditional worship service takes place at 9 a.m. and fellowship time is from 10 to 10:30 a.m. For more information visit www.gatewaypc.org.

Monday, July 17

AGLOW: The AglowTeam and The Dalles Vineyard will be leading worship in The Dalles City Park, 700 Union Street, from 6 to 9 p.m. Potluck and Barbeque. Prayer tent available. Bring a friend and food to share. Free.

Wednesday, July 19

SUMMER READING: Children of all ages are invited to make a car from recycled goods 12 to 1 p.m. for a “drive-in” viewing of the movie based on Dr. Seuss’ book The Lorax 1 to 2:30 p.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Thursday, July 20

RESERVE NOW: St. Peter's Altar Society Annual Bazaar will take place on Nov. 18. To reserve a vendor table, please contact Laurie Miller at 541-993-0448.

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Sandy Bisset will explain the surprising resources and interesting subjects in the Gorge Discovery Center’s William Dick Library.

Friday, July 21

BILINGUAL STORYTIME: A special storytime including songs, rhymes, movement and stories in both Spanish and English, 10:30 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

CHILDREN’S MOVIE: All ages are invited to enjoy popcorn while watching a movie in the library, 3 to 5 p.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

Saturday, July 22

SUMMER PROGRAM: Wasco County Historical Society invites the public to their next Summer Program. "The Omeg Century Farm- Homesteaded in 1905" at 11 a.m. with Mel Omeg as presenter. All programs at the Moody/Rorick House located at 300 W.13th St. The Dalles are free to the public.

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on easting the bounty by Lynn Jones.

Sunday, July 23

CLASS REUNION: Maupin’s All-Class Reunion at the Tygh Valley Fairgrounds, potluck 1 p.m. Includes 50th Reunion, Class of 1967.

Wednesday, July 26

SUMMER READING: The Museum of Natural History will be doing a presentation and providing hands-on activities for elementary-age children related to ancient building technologies, 10 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

ANNUAL CELEBRATION: The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will be celebrated 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles. Event is free, and is sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, which serves 13 counties in eastern Oregon. Information at www.eocil.org.

Thursday, July 27

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This week’s events include: Corliss Marsh is presenting the role of the Library Foundation in the construction history and program development of The Dalles/Wasco County Library.

Saturday, July 29

Steve Carlson leads an expedition to explore Mt. St. Helens, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meet at 7:45 a.m. at the front entrance of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Reserve your place by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201. Information online, www.gorgediscovery.org.

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the park, at dusk. Showing “Trolls, PG.”

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on bugs by Bill Marick.

Monday, July 31-Aug 3

KIDS CAMP: Kids entering 6th-12th grade will learn what it’s like to be a meteorologist or oceanographer during the “Weird World of Weather,” Discovery Kids Summer Camp #2, from 9 a.m. to noon daily at Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org.