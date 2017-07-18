Crosstalk: A peek behind the curtain

Not long after I hired on as a photographer for The Dalles Chronicle, I was called out of the darkroom by my managing editor, Dan Spatz, who said fire crews were responding to the large grain silo on First Street.

The silo was a massive wooden structure fronting the railroad and First Street downtown, and the top of the building was visible from our old office on Fourth Street. We ran outside and a column of heavy black smoke was spiraling up from the peak of the building.

I ran to the darkroom, grabbed my camera bag and loaded fresh color film before heading over to the fire scene on foot.

There were sirens and fire trucks, and as I approached First Street, a fireman passed me going the opposite direction. He told me they were pulling back to Third Street.

I could see the fire, there was a lot of smoke but no flame, as I recall.

I decided to obey the fireman and retreat to Third — after walking one block east on First Street so I could get my pictures.

It was a stupid decision.

I was halfway down the block and feeling a little nervous about being next to a multi-story building in flames — with not a fireman to be seen — when there was a big “Boom.”

I looked up and saw a huge fireball exploding all along the top of the building. It looked as if the entire roof lifted into the air, then settled back in place.

Being in the middle of the block, with no exit, I kept shooting pictures and walking east. A second explosion again seemed to lift the top of the building. I knew that ifthe building collapsed, I would likely die, and remember wondering if my pictures would survive. Sometimes they do.

After that fire I made a new rule for myself: Never get between a fire and a fireman.

Some weeks later, metal grain storage cylinders that remained standing after the fire were demolished. I was there with my camera, but once again I was in the wrong place:

The wrecking ball hit the silo, and it exploded, not in flames but with a great cloud of wheat dust. I was downwind and my world vanished. I was cleaning wheat seeds and dust from my camera gear for weeks afterward.

Being a journalist takes you over the lines and behind the scenes all the time. Sometimes it's scary, sometimes it’s boring. It's usually interesting, however, because I'm a naturally curious person.

I started my newspaper career running the darkroom for the Enterprise-Courier in Oregon City in the 1980s.

My first actual shooting assignment was at City Park: They needed a picture of the sign at the entrance, which read “End of the Oregon Trail.” Turns out there was an argument about the trail, some drylanders up the Columbia River at The Dalles were claiming the trail ended there.

I was interested to find, when I came to The Dalles in 1997, that City Park here also has a sign that reads “End of the Oregon Trail.” The two signs are pretty much identical, and look like they were made by the same company.

A lot of pictures come to mind as I look back through the years: The “Orange Juice Killer” being escorted into the courthouse in Oregon City, where he was found guilty of killing women and leaving their bodies up the Molalla River; the man being carried spread-eagle from his apartment by three officers in downtown Tillamook; the little girl's shoe in the middle of the road where she had been killed.

But the weirdest day was when I went to cover a fatality on Highway 101. It was wet and a fairly long drive. I arrived in my little green Honda Civic to find a hay truck all over the road and a little green Honda Civic that had been ripped neatly in half.

It was my car, right down to the seat covers and the wool wrap on the steering wheel. Except that my steering wheel wasn't covered in blood.

I asked an officer if they had LifeFlighted both occupants. He said “only one of them” and pointed to the tarp that I had just stepped around.

“That's the driver.”

— Mark Gibson