Crosstalk: A peek behind the curtain

Not long after I hired on as a photographer for The Dalles Chronicle, I was called out of the darkroom by my managing editor, Dan Spatz, who said fire crews were responding to the large grain silo on First Street.
The silo was a massive wooden structure fronting the railroad and First Street downtown, and the top of the building was visible from our old office on Fourth Street. We ran outside and a column of heavy black smoke was spiraling up from the peak of the building.
I ran to the darkroom, grabbed my camera bag and loaded fresh color film before heading over to the fire scene on foot.
There were sirens and fire trucks, and as I approached First Street, a fireman passed me going the opposite direction. He told me they were pulling back to Third Street.
I could see the fire, there was a lot of smoke but no flame, as I recall.
I decided to obey the fireman and retreat to Third — after walking one block east on First Street so I could get my pictures.
It was a stupid decision.
I was halfway down the block and feeling a little nervous about being next to a multi-story building in flames — with not a fireman to be seen — when there was a big “Boom.”
I looked up and saw a huge fireball exploding all along the top of the building. It looked as if the entire roof lifted into the air, then settled back in place.
Being in the middle of the block, with no exit, I kept shooting pictures and walking east. A second explosion again seemed to lift the top of the building. I knew that ifthe building collapsed, I would likely die, and remember wondering if my pictures would survive. Sometimes they do.
After that fire I made a new rule for myself: Never get between a fire and a fireman.
Some weeks later, metal grain storage cylinders that remained standing after the fire were demolished. I was there with my camera, but once again I was in the wrong place:
The wrecking ball hit the silo, and it exploded, not in flames but with a great cloud of wheat dust. I was downwind and my world vanished. I was cleaning wheat seeds and dust from my camera gear for weeks afterward.
Being a journalist takes you over the lines and behind the scenes all the time. Sometimes it's scary, sometimes it’s boring. It's usually interesting, however, because I'm a naturally curious person.
I started my newspaper career running the darkroom for the Enterprise-Courier in Oregon City in the 1980s.
My first actual shooting assignment was at City Park: They needed a picture of the sign at the entrance, which read “End of the Oregon Trail.” Turns out there was an argument about the trail, some drylanders up the Columbia River at The Dalles were claiming the trail ended there.
I was interested to find, when I came to The Dalles in 1997, that City Park here also has a sign that reads “End of the Oregon Trail.” The two signs are pretty much identical, and look like they were made by the same company.
A lot of pictures come to mind as I look back through the years: The “Orange Juice Killer” being escorted into the courthouse in Oregon City, where he was found guilty of killing women and leaving their bodies up the Molalla River; the man being carried spread-eagle from his apartment by three officers in downtown Tillamook; the little girl's shoe in the middle of the road where she had been killed.
But the weirdest day was when I went to cover a fatality on Highway 101. It was wet and a fairly long drive. I arrived in my little green Honda Civic to find a hay truck all over the road and a little green Honda Civic that had been ripped neatly in half.
It was my car, right down to the seat covers and the wool wrap on the steering wheel. Except that my steering wheel wasn't covered in blood.
I asked an officer if they had LifeFlighted both occupants. He said “only one of them” and pointed to the tarp that I had just stepped around.
“That's the driver.”
— Mark Gibson
I was worried about barfing last week as Mark and I approached the Lyle home of Ken Hansen, the “bug guy,” whom we featured in the “King of the Beetles” article last week.
Although I have been around decomposing bodies several times in this job, I was out of practice with horrible smells since I now sit at my desk more often than I get out into the field.
Plus, I had attempted to eat canned soup for lunch that seemed a lot like dog food (yes, I did sample some canine fare in my childhood), so my stomach wasn’t really feeling up to par.
Mark decided to ride along for the flesh-eating beetle interview out of the hope that I would lose my lunch and he could capture it on film for blackmail or public humiliation purposes at a later date.
However, not only did I survive the interview with my dignity intact, I had so much fun talking with Ken, because everything I threw his way was answered with a witty comment or something very informative. Our chat was fas- paced and fascinating.
On the way back to the office, Mark and I talked about the wonderful privilege of being able to walk into almost anyone’s life and learn about what they do and who they are as a human being
I have spent time as a traffic flagger, which helped me realize the very real danger of standing in the midst of moving cars and road construction equipment. I have watched emergency responders work with great compassion to stabilize the broken occupant of a wrecked vehicle for LifeFlight transport to a Portland trauma center. I have witnessed the absolute heartbreak of medics after a 2-year-old childwas crushed by a vehicle. She had been standing in the driveway unseen when her mother began backing the family car out...
I found it poignant that a detective in Hood River kept the photo of a woman who had gone missing on the wall beside his desk years later. The photo served as a reminder to never give up on the case. He believed that her story deserved an ending.
There are moments when you walk away from an interview in awe of the strength and character of the person you have spent time with.
One of those moments for me was meeting Everett Marvel of Dufur, a Marine veteran from World War II who very humbly started talking about the Battle of Peleliu, where he had earned a Bronze Star for valor, and then ended up casually mentioning several war zones.
Finally, I said, “Everett, were you in Okinawa, too?” and he replied, “Well, yes, I was a little late getting there because I had pneumonia but I was.” Turned out he had fought in most of the great battles of the Pacific Theater. He was one of the legendary Marines you read about in history books. It was my great honor to tell his story.
Being around ranchers and farmers for our ongoing series about the agriculture industry has been good for my soul. For those moments when we are standing on the range watching a cowboy rope a calf, we are part of a great American tradition. There have been moments of gore, such as watching cowboys brand and castrate calves, but the scenes are something out of a western movie and we get to be there!
Journalists are also privy to information about behind-the-scenes discussions taking place in government agencies since reporters are allowed to sit in on executive sessions closed to the public. We track and follow not only policy decisions being made but how they are made, reporting on the process used for deliberations as much as the subject matter.
It is our job to be watchdogs for the people about decisions that affect their quality of life and pocket book. We make a lot of people angry when we take stands on issues in editorials and uncover wrongdoing among elected officials.
You need to have thick skin to do this job for long. That, and a strong stomach!
— RaeLynn Ricarte
