Grass Fire

Fire crews respond to a grass fire along the railroad tracks east of Spearfish Lake near Dallesport Monday evening.

Fire crews respond to a grass fire along the railroad tracks east of Spearfish Lake near Dallesport Monday evening. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Fire crews respond to a grass fire along the railroad tracks east of Spearfish Lake near Dallesport Monday evening. The fire was quickly contained to a stretch of land near the river.

