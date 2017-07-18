Letter to the Editor: GOP breaks promises

To the editor:

Trump promised that he would not cut Medicaid.

Republican House and Senate representatives promised to replace Obamacare with something better—they didn’t say they had in mind to make huge cuts to Medicaid and to throw many millions of us off health care insurance.



They didn’t say they meant allowing health insurance companies to raise deductibles and premiums for people with pre-existing conditions.



Maybe Trump and the Republican representatives all had their fingers crossed behind their backs about what they really meant while they try to please the Koch Brothers and their other very wealthy financial backers.



Diane Bungum











The Dalles