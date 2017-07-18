0

Reaping What You Sow

Wheat harvest is now underway in Wasco County. Above, a combine harvests a field of dryland wheat at Kortge Wheat & Cattle, working in a field south of U.S. 197 just south of The Dalles.

Wheat harvest is now underway in Wasco County. Above, a combine harvests a field of dryland wheat at Kortge Wheat & Cattle, working in a field south of U.S. 197 just south of The Dalles. Photo by Mark Gibson.

As of Tuesday, July 18, 2017

Wheat harvest is now underway in Wasco County. Above, a combine harvests a field of dryland wheat at Kortge Wheat & Cattle, working in a field south of U.S. 197 just south of The Dalles.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News from our Community Partners

﻿
CLOSE X

Information from the Chronicle and our advertisers (Want to add your business to this to this feed?)