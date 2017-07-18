For the Record for July 18, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday July 18, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 15, 1:40 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 1400 block of West 6th Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

Wasco County

July 16, 6:41 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Mosier. One driver was cited for no operator’s license and driving uninsured. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

July 14, 3:31 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 96. Driver of one vehicle fell asleep at the wheel colliding with another vehicle. He was cited for failure to maintain lane. A report was taken.

July 15, 10:27 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 81. Elderly driver had a medical issue while driving and struck the center barrier causing the vehicle to have a flat tire. The driver was transported to the hospital for the medical emergency, not from any injury caused by the crash. A report was taken.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 14, 7:30 a.m. – Crew responded to the 1400 block of West 6th Street on a report of a water flow alarm. Upon arrival at the large commercial complex, there was no smoke or fire observed. Contact was made with staff at the store which set off the alarm and there was no problem found. The alarm was reset.

July 14, 9:08 p.m. – Crew responded to the Mill Creek Canyon on a report of smoke coming from the area. The area was checked and no problem was found.

July 16, 7:37 p.m. – Crew responded to the East Dock Road in Dallesport on a request for mutual aid assistance for mop up duty from a grass fire.

July 16, 8:39 p.m. – Crew responded to the 1500 block of West 12th Street on a report of an open burn. Contact was made with property owners who were having a warming fire. No problem was found.

The agency also responded to six calls for emergency medical services on Friday, six on Saturday, and eight on Sunday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Police responded to the 2900 block of West 6th Street Friday morning after an employee reported a customer passed ounterfeit currency. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of parole violation and two counts of probation violation.

An identity theft report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to the 700 block of Hostetler Street Friday evening on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Police responded to the 300 block of Union Street Friday evening after a victim reported he was assaulted. An informational report was taken. Adan Urenda Perez, 25, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning in the 1100 block of Lorenzen Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

A theft report was taken Saturday morning from the 300 block of Union Street after a victim reported her wallet was stolen.

John Michael Dethman, 31, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday afternoon in the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 500 block of East 11th Street.

A theft report was taken Saturday afternoon from the 2000 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported her bicycle was stolen.

Police responded to the 1700 block of West 10th Street Saturday evening after a caller reported a male suspect broke a no contact order. An informational report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

An assault report was taken Saturday evening from the 300 block of Union Street after a victim reported a male subject assaulted her. The incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 200 block of Terminal Avenue Sunday morning on a report of a puppy at large. The dog was picked up and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 900 block of Union Street.

A theft report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1100 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported her purse was stolen. Victim called back later in the day to advise the purse was recovered.

A burglary report was taken Sunday afternoon from the 1000 block of Garrison Street.

Jessica Amberdawn Perales, 34, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of West 6th Street and is accused of two counts of probation violation. She was also arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

Police responded to West 9th and Cherry Heights streets after a caller reported two juvenile subjects were breaking glass and damaging signs in the area. Both juveniles were contacted and counseled on their actions. An informational report was taken.

Police responded to the fire department Sunday evening on a report of a found dog. The dog was located and lodged at the animal shelter. A report was taken.

Brandon Aaron Williams, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2800 block of West 7th Street and is accused of three counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Monday morning from the 2400 block of East 12th Street after a victim reported that several firearms were stolen from his vehicle overnight.

A restraining order violation report was taken Monday morning from the police station after a complainant reported she was contacted by a male suspect out of state which violates a court restraining order. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Police responded to the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road Monday morning after staff reported that a resident made a comment of wanting to kill local law enforcement. The female subject was located downtown and taken to a local mental health facility for an evaluation. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1700 block of East 11th Street after a victim reported she was scammed out of deposit money for an apartment.

An identity theft report was taken Monday afternoon from the 900 block of East 13th Street.

Jeramy Jackson Nelson, was arrested Monday evening near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 3200 block of West 7th Street Monday evening after a caller reported an injured animal in the area. A cat was located that was very ill and was dispatched. A report was taken.

Brandon David Johnson, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening in the 1000 block of West 6th Street on a warrant for first-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, and third-degree theft.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Oak Springs Friday afternoon after a rafting company advised that they had a customer who struck their head on a rock during a rafting run and needed medical attention. A report was taken.

A search and rescue report was taken Friday evening from Twin Lakes campground after a caller reported a friend cut their leg while camping. Search and rescue members were activated and arrived on scene with ATVs to get the patient to an area where an ambulance could take them to a hospital.

A lost property report was taken Sunday evening from Shaniko after a victim reported their wallet was lost while in the area.

A hit and run report was taken Monday afternoon from the 1400 block of Highway 197.

Oregon State Police

George Douglas Abramson, 45, Grants Pass, was arrested Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 84 and is accused of unlawful possession of marijuana and reckless driving.

A male driver was cited and released Saturday evening during a traffic stop at West 6th and Trevitt streets for driving uninsured and no operator’s license. The vehicle was impounded and a report was taken.

Reynaldo Ortiz Vargas, 52, Corvallis, was arrested Sunday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78 and is accused of violation of a restraining order.

Sherman County

Gerald Estes, 45, Rufus, was arrested Monday evening in Rufus and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and interference with making a report.

Gilliam County

Manuel Baldez Martinez, 34, Portland, was arrested Sunday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 128 and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Regional Jail

Alexis Aaliyah Garza, 19, Hillsboro, was jailed Friday on a Sherman County court commitment for attempting to elude a police officer and two counts of recklessly endangering another person.

Anne Cernak, 38, Portland, was jailed Monday on a court commitment for first-degree theft.