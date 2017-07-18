Slow start hurts TD in opener

Saturday, The Dalles fell behind by as much as a 10-1 margin through the first four and a half innings, but battled back for two in the fifth and five in the sixth in an 11-8 opening-round setback against Sprague.

In that sixth frame, TD rattled off three hits, had a walk and two batters hit by pitches to stage its five-run rally and had Beeks at third and Schwartz at second with two outs and the tying run at the plate.

However, TD could not get that final hit to get any closer.

Through the six innings, TD had eight hits, three walks and three hit batters, but left eight runners on base, six in scoring position.

“I don’t know if they put a little bit too much pressure on themselves or if they came out timid or what it was, but we came out flat,” coach Brock said of Saturday’s contest. “It is tough to see. As a coach, you want them to keep showing up like they have been showing up, not worrying about it, and just have them do their thing. We didn’t really do it. But, that’s baseball. It comes with the experience.”

Wilson went 2 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and three RBIs, two coming on his sixth inning single.

Beeks chipped in a 2 for 3 effort with a hit by pitch and an RBI, Hedges walked twice and scored a run, and Riley Brock, Maney and Diego Gonzalez tacked on a hit and a run scored apiece. Maney’s hit was a triple in the fifth and scored on an RBI double by Wilson.

Wilson got the starting nod and allowed three runs, all earned, on two hits with three strikeouts and two walks in two innings for the losing decision.

At 2 p.m. today, The Dalles hit the Pioneer Park field against the host team, La Grande.

“I think they have responded pretty well since Saturday,” coach Brock said. “Right now, we are looking to play another day. Every win we get, we are sending somebody packing. It is us or them. We got a choice right now. It’s us or them. Ultimately, they got to take care of business. It is up to them to get it done.”