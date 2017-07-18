Superintendent lauded as contract negotiated

After a former school board member criticized Superintendent Wes Owens at a Sherman County school board meeting July 6, a crowd came to the next meeting, on July 10, to laud Owens.

Owens was not at the July 10 meeting, where some two dozen people, including a student, parents, teachers, support staff and board members, voiced their support of him.

Owens is at the end of a two-year contract, and a one-year extension is being negotiated.

Speakers described Owens as having integrity and a strong work ethic, and as someone who supports both staff and students and has created a respectful environment at the 260-student, K-12 school in Moro.



The special meeting July 6 was to extend Owens’ contract until Aug. 14, while the one-year extension is negotiated.

Three people at the July 10 meeting spoke against Owens: Jim Macnab, the former board member, who said he’d seen “a dramatic and unsettling culture change” under Owens; a grandparent who felt a coach mistreated his grandson and that Owens wrongly supported the coach; and a parent who said Owens mistreated her son. That parent lodged a complaint with the board against Owens at the meeting.

At the July 10 meeting, School District Confidential Secretary Jeanie Pehlke was the first to speak, saying she was ashamed of herself for not speaking up July 6.

She said Owens has always been a “consummate professional” and has done “the most difficult jobs…to the highest standards.”

She said she was ashamed that the people who “should be giving him a pat on the back” were trying to “publicly humiliate him.”

School District Business Manager Kim McKinney called Owens “the cream of the crop,” and a caring, ethical man of integrity with high standards who inspired others to do their best.

“We had a chaotic two years before he came back to our district and he has been working hard to right the ship as well as get a building built which is a full-time job in itself,” McKinney said.

A grade school was added to the junior/senior high school and opened last fall. Owens previously worked as principal and then superintendent at the district and then returned as superintendent two years ago.

He could not be reached for comment.

Macnab said at the July 6 meeting that teachers had left the district because of Owens. At the July 10 meeting, teacher and union representative Gerald Casper said he conducts exit interviews with every teacher who leaves, and “I’ve never once heard them saying they were leaving because of lack of support from Wes Owens.”

Casper, who was at the July 6 meeting where Owens was criticized, and he sent emails to school staff encouraging them to come to the next meeting to voice support for Owens.

At the meeting, Jean McKinney said the “silent majority” had shown up to support Owens.

Chris Kaseberg said that, as a basketball referee, he appreciated Owens. “When Wes Owens is here, from our perspective, things are in order.”

He said, “There are situations when you leave the gym and it’s not pretty,” but at those times, “Owens has got your back.”

Ree Ella von Borstel recently retired from working at the school in the kitchen.

She said she’d worked with three superintendents prior to Owens’ arrival who had “never stepped inside my kitchen. They never knew who my assistant was. She was ‘that girl.’”

With Owens, von Borstel said, “we were not treated as the people who cleaned and cooked. We were part of the education system. We were as important as the teachers.”

Teacher Lee Jenson said, “Wes was one of the reasons I came here.”

New Principal Mike Somnis echoed that sentiment. Somnis had left Sherman County to work as vice principal at The Dalles High School. He said Owens was “a big reason I came back here. I’m sure hoping he’s back next week to continue working with me.”

Macnab spoke July 10 also, to say Owens wouldn’t sign a temporary 10-day contract offered June 27 without full board support.

Owens did sign the new temporary contract through Aug. 14, approved with one no vote from Merrie von Borstel, at the July 6 meeting.

At the July 10 meeting, Macnab said Owens’ contract was “quite generous.” Owens’ current contract requires him to work 198 days a year, which is expected to average three days a week on site, plus one day a week he has to be available by phone.

Kim McKinney said in 2015-16, Owens worked 244 days, 46 more than his contract, and in 2016-17, he worked 237 days, 39 more than his contract.

His base wage was $97,200 both years, and in 2015-16, he was paid $6,926 for cell phone use and mileage, and $6,454 for cell/mileage in 2016-17. The district paid $17,515 both years for his PERS, and $13,344 in 2015-16 for insurance and $13,644 for insurance in 2016-17. Total compensation and benefits were $134,985 in 2015-16 and $134,813 in 2016-17.

She said that his compensation and benefits were “pretty much identical” to the superintendents in Dufur and Maupin, both similar-sized districts.

Teacher Cindie King said she’d spent all of her 35 years of teaching in Sherman County, and said, Owens’ “professionalism and work ethic is unmatched by any administrator I have worked for.”

She said while pushing her to be her best, he has “always made me feel very valued and supported.”

She said he was a visible presence at the school, from visiting lunchrooms to seeing kids off at the end of the school day to attending games, and still had time to listen to her concerns and offer advice.

Bert Perisho sent a letter to the board, saying Owens was being attacked by a small group with personal agendas.

He said Owens has brought a sense of order and discipline to the school, while his detractors “would rather allow undisciplined kids to rule the day.”

He said the best administrators are “not the ones that never step on toes.” They may make decisions that others may not agree with because “that is their job.”

Ken Melzer said Owens was “very good at giving out kudos” and as a former board member, “I respect his integrity, his honesty, his vision and goals for the children of the school district.”

Former board member Kyle Blagg said Owens was a hard worker who cares for kids and has a strategic mind and, most importantly, integrity.

Laura Perisho said, “the kids had a good fear of him. He brought back to Sherman County School the respect in the classrooms and halls and sporting events. Everybody needs structure, kids and staff.”

Liz Cranston said, “He made me worry because I needed to work harder and do more,” but he also listened and “he genuinely cares about my child and whether they’re succeeding.”

Graduated senior Meghan Belshe said she was student body president and Owens was there to listen and always had time for her.

She said that emotionally and psychologically, “there’s so much safety. He’s always equal with everybody.”

Molly Belshe said “our girls have felt safe when Wes was here.”

She said her oldest was disciplined by Owens, and “the next day, everybody was fine.”

She said, “Integrity-wise, I do not think he is replaceable.”

Jill Jones said, “It was completely normal in the winter to see Wes out shoveling snow. What administrator does that?”

When Owens comes to a classroom “everybody comes to attention,” Jones said. “He carries a presence about himself you don’t see very often.”

Sherry Kaseberg wrote a letter saying Owens “brings exceptional management skills to diverse programs and projects.”