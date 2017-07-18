TD gets back on a winning track

In Sunday’s lopsided victory over Del Norte, Mason Caldwell smacked a home run, and the pitching quartet of Schwartz, Riley Brock, Maney and DeLeon combined for 10 strikeouts, as The Dalles broke open a 5-2 lead with five runs in the top of the sixth inning in its 10-3 win.

TD led 3-2 through the first four frames, but added two runs in the fifth on a passed ball and an RBI sacrifice by Beeks to make it 5-2.

In the sixth, Riley Brock doubled, Maney hit an RBI single, and then Wilson was walked, DeLeon doubled and Hedges walked. Maney, Wilson, DeLeon and Hedges all scored on passed balls, as the lead grew to 10-2.

All told, The Dalles notched nine hits and received two walks.

DeLeon paced the offense by going 3 for 4 with a double and three runs, Riley Brock tacked on two hits, one a double, and scored twice, and Hedges was 1 for 3 with a walk and two runs scored.

Wilson scored a run, Beeks had an RBI, Donivan was 1 for 1 with a stolen base, and Maney had a hit, a run scored and an RBI.

Caldwell finished 1 for 2 with a solo home run in the fourth inning that gave his team a one-run lead they would never relinquish.

On the mound, Schwartz tossed two innings of one-hit ball with three strikeouts and three walks to earn the win. The one run allowed was unearned.

Riley Brock, Maney and DeLeon combined to give up four hits, three walks, one hit batter, and two runs, one earned over the final four frames. Brock had five of those strikeouts.

After an opening-round loss, The Dalles is playing through the consolation bracket with a game each day.

It is a tough road ahead, but coach Brock feels his group learned a major lesson from Saturday’s first-round setback.

“I think they got the message that we have to get going now to get it done,” coach Brock said. “We don’t have a choice right now. Either we get it done or we are going home and we are not playing again. At the same time, us coaches have these boys ready to play. We are not playing the way we can, but I don’t think it is a matter of us getting on them more, it’s just a matter of them turning it up and flipping the switch. They are well aware of it.”