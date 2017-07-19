For the Record for July 19, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday July 19, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 18, no time given — Crew dispatched to the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive on a report of a smoke detector alarm at hotel. Crew found construction ongoing at the hotel, with nothing showing. Lobby remodeling is creating a lot of dust. Staff inspected rooms, finding no evidence of smoke or fire. Crew returned to quarters.

The agency responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday morning that a shoplifter stole a bottle of shampoo. A transient was located and cited for third-degree theft and the shampoo was returned to the store.

A caller in the 200 block of East 12th Street reported Tuesday morning that someone took her daughter’s car the previous night and ran it into the apartment building, causing extensive damage. A report was taken and the vehicle was recovered.

A caller in the 1300 block of West Second Street reported Tuesday morning valium and Adderall were taken over the weekend. Report taken.

An officer helped a driver push her broken down vehicle out of the roadway at East Third and Union Tuesday morning.

A caller in the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road reported Tuesday afternoon an upstairs neighbor was throwing things off the balcony and broken glass was all around her vehicle. Police arrived and found no damage to other people’s property. The upstairs neighbor, who had been drinking and was having mental issues, cleaned up her mess. A request was sent to mental health officials to come to her location.

A caller in the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road reported Tuesday afternoon he was holding down a woman who was trying to attack another woman. The woman was placed on a hold by mental health officials and taken to the hospital, and then to the jail until housing could be found for her.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Seventh Street who does shift work advised Tuesday afternoon the property owner was running a tractor that was ruining her quality of life because it beeps when he goes in reverse. Police explained the tractor driver was doing nothing wrong, but that he would try to be more courteous.

A caller in the 1500 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon a woman was at the location and was refusing to leave. Police remained outside and to deep an eye on her, but lost sight of her. A message was sent to mental health officials about her behavior. Later, a caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported the same woman was inside their store and refusing to leave and creating a disturbance.

A caller in the 3100 block of Old Dufur Road reported Tuesday afternoon that earlier in the day she was attacked by a woman who brought a butcher knife and cut her on her right arm with the tip of the knife. The knife was currently in the yard. The caller wanted an officer to retrieve the knife.

A caller in the 3400 block of Royal Crest Drive reported Tuesday afternoon his iPhone 4 with a black rubber case was sitting on the hood of his car when he left, and he went back within a minute but it wasn’t located. He wanted the information logged in case someone turns it in.

A caller at Oakwood and 19th Street reported Tuesday evening a man with long white hair and a flowing shirt in his 50s or 60s was following her and trying to get her to come to his car as he was pretending to have car trouble. Police talked to the vehicle owner and he said it wasn’t him. Police showed the caller a photo of the owner’s driver’s license, and she said it wasn’t the suspect.

A caller at 12th and Kelly said they came out Tuesday evening to dump trash and found a drunken man who was gurgling blood. The caller saw the suspect, in a black tank top and black shorts, take off. Medics arrived and a police report was taken.

A caller Tuesday evening said the hospital was poisoning him and someone needed to be notified. Dispatchers contacted the nurses station, who said they would go check on him.

A caller in the 1200 block of East 13th Street reported late Tuesday she was watering her lawn and a kid ran up to her and said, “act like you know who I am,” when he saw a police officer drive by. The caller said she did what she was told because she was frightened. The caller described the person as having black eyes and being paranoid. She couldn’t determine if he was a juvenile or not.

A caller in the 3100 block of West Seventh Street reported early Wednesday a woman who normally lives with him lit his porch on fire, but the fire was out. She threatened to hurt the caller and his puppies. Officers contacted the woman, who said she didn’t set fire to the porch. Police tried to talk to the man, but he refused to come outside, saying he feared arrest. The woman advised she and the caller were moving clothing from their current location to her mother’s house nearby. An officer called HAVEN to seek lodging for the woman, but was told all hotels were booked. The woman went back into the house to collect more belongings.

A caller in the 2800 block of West Seventh reported early Wednesday a female was hit in the face by a male. The female said she was hit by her sister’s boyfriend but didn’t want to press charges.

Wasco County

A caller reported a large white dog running loose in the 7000 block of Mill Creek Road Tuesday morning.

Deputy was asked to respond to a report of a male subject who appeared disoriented in the Dufur area Tuesday afternoon.

In the 3900 block of Chenowith Road, a caller asked deputies to attempt to locate her son and request that he not call her any more or she will pursue harassment charges. Deputies tried to contact the man but he was not home or refused to come to the door on Tuesday afternoon.

A theft of baseball cards was reported Tuesday afternoon in the 4100 block of Chenowith Loop Road. Woman whose cards were taken said she was not sure she wanted to press charges.

A caller reported a semi-truck that went across a bridge in the 2100 block of Steele Road Tuesday afternoon but was reportedly overweight for the bridge.



A domestic assault complaint was called in on Reservation Road near Wapinitia Tuesday afternoon. Caller said husband was confrontational, pulled caller’s hair and arm, took her phone and pushed her down some stairs. Subject last seen driving a green minivan with Washington plates.

A motor vehicle accident was reported in the Butler Canyon area Tuesday afternoon. A man was driving south on Highway 197 when his front axle broke and he crashed in to rock wall on west side of roadway. Driver was not injured and was calling for tow.

Caller at Dufur Park Tuesday evening reported two subjects drinking alcohol and likely to leave area in a gold Honda after drinking. Deputy contacted the two; one was drinking beer and there was another beer can on the ground. The two were counseled about littering and dangers of DUII.

A suspicious male was reported walking up Fifteenmile Road toward Company Hollow Tuesday evening, reported to be either high or mentally handicapped. Caller was worried about him breaking into places. Deputy transported him to Rufus.

Oregon State Police

A trooper found a driver lying in the middle of Interstate 84 westbound at milepost 84 Tuesday evening and his vehicle was blocking the slow lane. Another man was walking away from the vehicle. The driver said he and his cousin were coming from Rock Creek Reservoir and they started arguing so he stopped the car. He said he didn’t realize he was blocking the slow lane. He said he was lying down because his back hurt from a prior injury.

The driver had a strong odor of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests. Gabriel Cole Tanner, 22, of Portland, was arrested and taken to jail, where he had a BAC of .12. His vehicle was towed and his cousin was given a ride to a motel in The Dalles.

Parole & Probation

Travis Lawrence Cooper, 28, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of two counts of probation violation.