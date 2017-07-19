TD football to host its youth camp at Wahtonka High

The Dalles Youth Football Camp is opening up registration for boys and girls from the first-through-eighth grades.

The camp runs from 6-8:30 p.m. starting on Aug. 17 until Aug. 17 on Sid White Field on the campus of Wahtonka High School.

Costs to participate are $50 and includes a T-shirt. Players are responsible for wearing cleats and having water bottles available to them.

On the three days, players will be instructed by TD coaches and current players on the fundamentals of offense and defense.

Varsity head coach Steve Sugg expressed the importance of bringing in young prospective football players to raise the standards of every football program in The Dalles.

“The youth program is our foundation,” Sugg said. “That is where it all starts. You have to start from the ground up and the youth program is so important for those kids to play and learn the game and get exposed to football at a very young age.”

During the camp week, players will learn the proper way to defend, block and anticipate plays, and they will also be taught on the proper techniques for running, handing off and passing the football.



Every position is covered, so that these athletes could find the right spot that suits them for future success.

“By teaching those kids the basic fundamentals of the game at a young age, it helps them feel more confident in their abilities as they get older,” Sugg said. “It takes the fear factor or apprehension out of the picture because they have already experienced it at a young age and they will be more confident to expand on their abilities as they get older.”

The coach added it would be nice to get a good number of youngsters to attend, but he said the ultimate goal is to reach deeper into the middle school group to establish more continuity within the program as the years go by.

In the end, everyone involved benefits from the experience.

“It is all about creating a culture here in football in this community,” Sugg said. “It takes getting these kids involved in the sport from a young age. It is a great deal that we started this. It is a great opportunity for everyone. We are starting to get more in-depth football at the younger ages than we have had in the past. I want to keep stretching that and I want to push the envelope as far as getting our football IQ in this community up.”

For more information about the camp, call Sugg at 541-980-4594.