12U Stars make memories in 2017 season

LA GRANDE – From an early age, high expectations were placed at the feet of this 12-year-old group of athletes.

They were earmarked to be future state champions in multiple sports and would bring The Dalles back to prominence.

After Tuesday’s 11-1 mercy-ruled loss to La Grande at the Oregon State Championships at Pioneer Park in La Grande, the memorable season abruptly came to a close.

Head coach Ken Brock is not looking at the 2017 summer campaign as a failure whatsoever.

The coach saw players rise to the challenge in tense situations, he had players display leadership capabilities, he saw players find another level of aggression and passion that he had never seen before.

He also saw players in that final huddle with tears in their eyes.

They cared.

To a man, The Dalles 12U All Stars know deep in their hearts that if they had played anywhere close to their best baseball in La Grande, they would be the ones making reservations for regional action in San Bernardino, Calif., not La Grande or Beaverton.

“That’s great for them to realize. But, the biggest thing for them is to move forward,” coach Brock said. “Another message was for them not to let this final game defeat them or beat them, but let it be fuel to the fire moving forward. I want them to remember what this feels like. Remember what it feels like to lose when you know you should be moving on. I want this to fuel them. I want them to have that fire inside them moving ahead in their careers.”

TD finished 2-2 during state action, losing its opening-round matchup, 11-8, against Sprague on Saturday.

In Sunday’s consolation game, TD cruised past Del Norte, Calif. by a 10-3 margin, as Mason Caldwell smacked a home run, and the pitching quartet of Braden Schwartz, Riley Brock, Andy Maney and Styles DeLeon combined for 10 strikeouts.

On Monday, Kade Wilson fired 3 2/3 innings of two-hit ball with seven strikeouts, and the duo of DeLeon and Nathan Hedges combined for a defensive play at the plate for the final out in TD’s 6-5 win over Wilshire-Riverside.

That win set up Tuesday’s matchup against La Grande, another team that lost its opener, 6-3, to the same Wilshire-Riverside squad.

La Grande scored four first-inning runs and broke open a 4-1 lead with four more runs in the third and two in the fourth frame.

Offensively, The Dalles had hits by DeLeon, Mason Caldwell and Nolan Donivan, and Schwartz reached safely on a walk.

On the other hand, La Grande seven hits, a walk, two hit batters and took advantage of six TD errors.

“I feel like La Grande came swinging and we kind of got shell-shocked I think,” coach Brock said. “We were a little surprised by it. I won’t say that they were a better team than us and I won’t say that we couldn’t beat them, but they got us early and we couldn’t come back.”

On its way to its District 5 title, TD staged two comeback wins, faced adversity at every corner and overcame the pressure of the moment to come out on top.

This squad defeated John Day River, Jefferson County, Crook County and Redmond by a combined margin of 45-11.

The Redmond victory came in comeback fashion, in the semifinals, as Schwartz broke a 2-all tie with the eventual game-winning two-out, two-run single in the bottom of the fourth inning, Hedges added a fifth-inning homer and Wilson tossed a complete game with seven strikeouts in a 5-2 triumph to vault The Dalles into the title game.

Bend North came away with a 9-4 win in the first game of the finals to create a winner-take-all matchup.

In the championship, the Stars battled back from a 14-10 deficit with five runs, all with two outs, in the bottom of the sixth inning, capped by a walk-off RBI single by Cesar Sanchez that scored Maney, a pinch-runner for Beeks, who was hit by a pitch earlier in the rally, in a 15-14 thriller.

Offensively, The Dalles scored 69 runs in six district contests, for an average of 11.5 per game, and the pitching staff allowed 29 runs, for a 4.8 split.

At state, however, TD was outscored, 30-25, and managed just 26 hits in 22 total innings played.

For some reason, things just couldn’t click offensively, defensively or on the mound at state.

Tuesday’s finale against La Grande was a culmination of all those elements.

“Today, we didn’t play our best baseball. We are better than what we did today,” Beeks said of the La Grande matchup. “But, we can hold our heads high.”

When looking to the future with this group, coach Brock sees limitless potential, but there are a few things he wants the players to work on.

It is definitely not the talent aspect, there are great athletes with bright futures, but mental makeup is crucial to long-term success on any platform at any stage of the game.

“When somebody scores a bunch of fast break points or they score two touchdowns in the first quarter or they put three runs on them in the first inning, they get shell-shocked and set back on their heels a little bit,” coach Brock said. “If they just play every inning, every quarter and every second with the attitude that they are going to battle back and beat the opposing team, that is when they will be able to get over the hump. That is when they will go from being a really solid, good team to a great team.”

Tuesday’s loss also signified the end of little league action for Wilson, Beeks, Hedges, Caldwell, Manatu Crichton-Tunai, Gonzalez, Maney and Sanchez.

That core will move up to the Babe Ruth division, with bigger fields, longer baselines and a mound further out from the batter’s box.

Beeks looks back at his final little league season with pride.

Through the year, he hammered close to 20 home runs in the regular season and all-stars combined.

He became a vocal leader and inspirational voice in the dugout, picking his teammates up when they were down.

“As a team, we were good offensively, and had great pitching. This team meant a lot to me,” Beeks said. “I had my best season ever and I want to say thank you to my regular-season coaches, all-star coaches, and all my teammates for pushing me and encouraging me to have the successful season I had.”

Coach Brock will still be in the little league ranks next season, possibly with another chance at districts, state and regionals with Schwartz, Donivan, Riley Brock and DeLeon as the core.

He will keep close tabs on the older group though.

They had a powerful impact on his life and left a lasting impression on the community.

“It really was an honor to coach them, especially those boys that are moving on,” coach Brock said. “It was an awesome group to coach. I enjoyed them so much. There a bunch of true competitors there. I really believe whatever they set their minds to go get, they are going to get it. As soon as they realize that all it takes is putting it in their heads that they are going to go get it, as soon as they believe that’s all it takes, it is going to be filthy. Watch out.”