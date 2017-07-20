Portland wants to stream TD’s weather

Portland television station KGW would like to include The Dalles as part of its network of regional weather cameras, and the forecast suggests it may happen this year.

KGW-TV, an NBC network that broadcasts on Channel 8 in Portland, has several remote cameras posted around the region to show weather conditions at a glance for their viewers, and the station is expressing interest in placing a camera atop the Oregon Veterans’ Home in The Dalles.

On its website, KGW currently taps into an Oregon Department of Transportation camera that looks north on U.S. 197 at the Interstate 84 intersection, but that camera is geared toward traffic conditions, while the proposed KGW camera would be exclusively to show local weather conditions for the station’s viewers.

On July 10, Mike Allegre, quality of life coordinator for the Veterans Care Centers of Oregon, presented the idea to The Dalles City Council.

Allegre pointed out that the cost to the city would be very small, and being featured on the network could help to boost the profile of the city in the metropolitan area — possibly helping with tourism outreach.

“This would give The Dalles free advertising,” Allegre said. “There is not one weather camera east of Hood River, but there could be on top of the Oregon Veterans’ Home. We’re looking for potential sponsorship with the city.”

Allegre said all that would be needed is providing electrical power for the camera, keeping the lens clean, and making sure the camera is secure.

“KGW puts it up and we would maintain it,” Allegre said. “They would remotely control it from Portland and every time they go to the news and say ‘let’s see what’s up with the weather,’ they’d go to The Dalles and show weather conditions live on screen.”

City Councilor Timothy McGlothlin said the concept is appealing and would be positive for the city.

“I like the proposal,” McGlothlin said.

Mayor Steve Lawrence said he supports the concept, but wants to have more information.

“I am not sure it is a slam dunk, although I like the idea,” Lawrence said. “I see a more global picture of how the city represents itself than maybe some.

“We have a budget that needs to consider roads, water, sewer and other infrastructure issues. But, at the same time, we need to ask ourselves how we make the city attractive to potential businesses, visitors, future employees, and tourists. This is a valid opportunity.”

Lawrence said a council vote on the weather camera has not yet been scheduled.

“The city council does need to decide if they want to do this, and when we get more information, it will be scheduled as an agenda item,” Lawrence said.

Allegre said he is still working on the proposal with KGW and the city council, and he took note of the fact the council will next meet on July 24, but then take the entire month of August off.

“The city knows what we’re proposing, but because there’s no council meeting until September, we won’t know until then if they’ll fund it,” Allegre said.

“It appeared they loved the idea, but we may have to make a more formal presentation to the council after Labor Day.”