For the Record for July 21, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday July 21, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 21, 4:32 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Chenowith and Sevenmile roads. Driver totaled a small passenger vehicle and declined medical attention. A report was taken and the crash is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

July 20, 10:41 a.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 75. One driver was heading westbound when the right front wheel broke free and bounced over the center median striking a vehicle heading eastbound. Both vehicles were disabled and towed from the scene.

July 20, 7:52 p.m. – Two vehicle, injury crash, Intestate 84 eastbound, milepost 123. A motorcyclist was heading eastbound when a gust of wind pushed him into the center barrier causing the driver and passenger to be thrown off the motorcycle. Both were transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A report was taken.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report as taken Thursday morning from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

A dog bite report was taken Thursday morning from the 600 block of West 7th Place.

Charles Thomas Smith, 26, Benton City, Wash., was arrested Thursday morning in the 100 block of West 10th Street and is accused of parole violation.

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1200 block of West 6th Street.

Police responded to the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive Thursday afternoon after staff reported they had received counterfeit currency earlier in the month. A report was taken.

A burglary report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 1800 block of Montana Street.

James Allen Linder, 19, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the 100 block of West 13th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Police responded to East 15th and Quinton streets Thursday evening after a caller reported his juvenile son had a warrant and he was in the area. The juvenile was located and arrested. theft report was taken Thursday evening from East 12th and Dry Hollow streets after a victim reported her wallet was missing.

A criminal mischief report was taken early Friday morning from the 1700 block of Oakwood Drive after a victim reported two juveniles were hitting his vehicle with a bat and fled the area. The incident is under investigation.

Wasco County

A first-degree theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from the 3700 block of West 7th Street after a victim reported his boat was stolen.

Gustavo Flores Navarro, 23, Battle Ground, Wash., was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop in the 2600 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of failure to present and carry an operator’s license.

Oregon State Police

Zachary Davis Decker, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 88 and is accused of reckless driving.

Gilliam County

Charles Andrews Stidham, 36, Vancouver, Wash., was arrested Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop on Highway 206 near milepost 38 and is accused of providing false information to a police officer, carrying a concealed weapon, and felon in possession of a weapon. He was also arrested on an out of state warrant.

Regional Jail

Cole William Griffiths, 29, The Dalles, was booked and released Thursday on a court commitment for third-degree criminal mischief.

Rochelle Lynette Carter, 35, The Dalles, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to 13 calls for emergency medical services.