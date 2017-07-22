Efforts being made to save mural at old Tum-a-Lum building

The owners of the old Tum-a-Lum building, soon to be the new offices of The Dalles Chronicle, hope a deteriorating mural on the building can be saved.

Needed repairs to the concrete block building exterior, which included removing and replacing damaged grout, also took a fair amount of flaking paint with it.

The man who was paid yearly by the late Gary Honald to touch up all the downtown murals looked at the mural and said it was beyond repair, said Mary Stocks, current president of The Dalles Mural Society. However, she said that may not mean unrepairable at all, but just not repairable by him.

The building, at 811 E. 2nd St., was purchased last September by the real estate arm of Eagle

Newspapers, Inc., which owns the Chronicle.

Barrett Smith, vice president of real estate for Eagle Newspapers, said the 21-year-old mural, titled “Treaty of 1855,” was “in horrible condition.”

“Our plan is to have the mural restored, in fact the Chronicle put up $500 and we hope other people put money up,” Smith said.

He said he was willing to help financially also, in addition to the Chronicle’s contribution.

“As long as there’s some progress with the Mural Society where somebody is going to step up, I’m happy to paint the entire building around the entire mural,” Smith said.

Eagle planned to keep the mural when it purchased the building, and the architect’s renderings for the building show the mural still on it, Smith said.

The Mural Society, which painted 16 murals downtown several decades ago, is essentially “done,” said its president, Mary Stocks. It has almost no active members, and Honald, its financial backer, died in 2015.

She’d like to find people to take over the work of maintaining the murals, which “tell the story of The Dalles.”

A downtown revitalization organization, The Dalles Main Street, is looking into ways to possibly pick up the reins. “It’s too premature to be saying what’s happening because we don’t know yet,” a Main Street board member said.

Honald paid around $20,000 a year to have a painter touch up all the murals and put clear protective coating on them, Stocks said.

Joe Petshow, president of Eagle Newspapers, said efforts over a month to reach out to people

about the status of the mural was only successful early last week.

“The Chronicle obviously wants to be a good steward of The Dalles community, and history is a big part of the newspaper and obviously of the Mural Society,” Petshow said. “Ideally we can be partnering to somehow preserve this history. That was our thought all along and still is.”

He noted, “essentially it all comes down to money and community interest.”

If the society determines the mural is not salvageable, “that’s the society’s call,” Petshow said. “We’re willing to be a partner.”

“I think it’s a fascinating process,” said Petshow, who considers himself a history buff. “The murals are still looked at by visitors from all over, so that tells me it’s still part of the history of The Dalles that a lot of people know The Dalles for.”

Petshow noted that the mural on the current Chronicle building, at 315 Federal St., is in much

better shape than the one on the Tum-a-Lum building.

A board member with the Main Street group, who asked not to be named, said the Tum-a-Lum mural was in the worst condition of all 16 downtown murals.

She had heard that the concrete brick surface on the building hadn’t gotten enough sealer before the mural was painted. “It was a different wall, a different structure, and that was the reason that one hadn’t held up like the others.”

Main Street has been talking to members of the Mural Society for several months about how to revitalize the mural group and preserve the murals, she said. “We’re in research mode, we don’t know what the outcome’s going to be yet, but we certainly want to save them,” she said.

Options will be discussed at the next Main Street meeting, she said. She added, “It’s been one of those things, because it takes money, no one’s jumping forward to figure out how to do it, so we’re trying to give it a push.”

The drive to create the murals began in the 1980s by Rusty Hampton, Gene Adkisson and others, as they realized that visitors would be coming to the Discovery Center and they wanted ways to draw them downtown.

They visited Toppenish, Wash., which had visitor success with its murals, and came back and formed the Mural Society in 1993. They raised money through membership fees, which served as a local match for grants. They also solicited donations, and got some cash from the city of The

Dalles, she said. The murals cost between $10,000 and $25,000.

The Mural Society had property owners sign contracts to preserve the murals for 15 years after they were painted, according to the Mural Society’s web page.

Stocks said she just learned recently the city provided $6,000 in its budget to help maintain the murals. But she said she didn’t have the financial wherewithal to maintain them herself, and the few remaining board members were either moving, in poor health, or had resigned.