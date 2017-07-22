Letter to the Editor: Blame is shared

To the editor:

This is in regard to Beverly Sherill’s accusations against our president. Yes, Beverly, he is our president and he is not a politician. Thank goodness! Look where our career politicians have taken us. There’s enough blame on both sides of Congress.

Now the big question is: “What if all the Russian accusations are true; before, during and after the election?” Where was the FBI, CIA, NSA, Secret Service and federal Marshals? Wouldn’t those agencies have said/done something if they had any suspicions? These agencies are our nation’s “top cops.”

They said nothing and still remain silent. It is their responsibility to alert the nation of any wrongdoing. They have yet to do so.

Bob Gross

Mosier