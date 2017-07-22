Letter to the Editor: Maupin has big news!

To the editor:

Deschutes Rim Clinic in Maupin has exciting news! Thanks to Senator Ted Ferrioli and Representative John Huffman and all of Rep Huffman’s work on our behalf, our ask of the State Legislature is in the process of being fulfilled!



Rep. Huffman made the trip to Maupin very early on a Saturday morning in May to review the project site and meet our board and staff. Our efforts were made much more effective by his attention to legislative detail.



We have been awarded $1 million from the state legislature toward our $2.5 million We Care! Building Campaign! Our Capital Campaign Kick Off Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 20. The remainder of what we need will be coming from grants and private donations; in-kind donations are also being accepted. This means our work, and that of some very dedicated volunteers, is just starting! A new building for expanded services at Deschutes Rim Clinic in south Wasco County is definitely in our foreseeable future.



A huge THANK YOU to those who have participated in our third-party interviews and promised pledges to the campaign.



We need to continue to build those pledges, so our interviews will continue for a few more months. PLEASE say ‘yes’ when Westby Associates calls to talk to you; and if you have not participated in an interview and would like to do so, or would like to donate toward the campaign, please contact us, 541-395-2911.



Checks may be made out to Deschutes Rim Clinic Foundation, which is a 501(3)c, and are tax deductible: PO Box 219, Maupin, OR 97037-0219.



Sharon DeHart

Maupin