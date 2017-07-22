What's Happening from July 23

Submit your community events via email to mgibson@thedalleschronicle.com.

Ongoing

FARMERS’ MARKET: The Dalles Farmer’s Market is open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday through October at the City Park. Fresh fruits, vegetables, meat, cheese, baked goods, nuts, jams, jellies and crafts. Music and fun. Questions: 541-965-3658.

July

Saturday, July 22

SATURDAY BINGO: Bingo at the Mid-Columbia Senior Center, 1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles. Doors open at 4 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. All ages welcome (children from 12 to 18 years old must be accompanied by a legal guardian). New players encouraged to arrive by 5:30 p.m.



RESERVE NOW: St. Peter's Altar Society Annual Bazaar will take place on Nov. 18. To reserve a vendor table, please contact Laurie Miller at 541-993-0448.

Sunday, July 23

CLASS REUNION: Maupin’s All-Class Reunion at the Tygh Valley Fairgrounds, potluck 1 p.m. Includes 50th Reunion, Class of 1967.

Wednesday, July 26

SUMMER READING: The Museum of Natural History will be doing a presentation and providing hands-on activities for elementary-age children related to ancient building technologies, 10 to 11 a.m., at The Dalles Wasco County Library, 722 Court Street, The Dalles.

ANNUAL CELEBRATION: The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) will be celebrated 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Sorosis Park, 300 E. Scenic Drive in The Dalles. Event is free, and is sponsored by the Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living, which serves 13 counties in eastern Oregon. Information at www.eocil.org.

Thursday, July 27

KIWANIS PROGRAMS: Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. Corliss Marsh is presenting the role of the Library Foundation in the construction history and program development of The Dalles/Wasco County Library. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org.

Saturday, July 29

Steve Carlson leads an expedition to explore Mt. St. Helen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Meet at 7:45 a.m. at the front entrance of the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. Reserve your place by calling 541-296-8600 ext. 201. For more information visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the Park, at dusk. Showing “Trolls”, PG.

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on bugs by Bill Marick.

Monday, July 31-Aug 3

KIDS CAMP: Kids entering 6th-12th grade will learn what it’s like to be a meteorologist or oceanographer during the Discovery Kids Summer Camp #2, “Weird World of Weather”, from 9 a.m. to noon daily at the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum, 5000 Discovery Drive, The Dalles. For more information, visit www.gorgediscovery.org.

August

Wednesday, August 2

SUMMER READING: The Dalles Wasco County Library invites all ages to a party at the park with games, activities, treats and lots of fun, 1 to 4 p.m. at City Park, 707 Union Street, The Dalles.

Saturday, August 5

ART STORY TIME: Children are invited to join the children’s librarian at the Maryhill Museum of Art for a special story time and free access to the museum, 11a.m. at Maryhill Museum of Art, 35 Maryhill Museum Dr., Goldendale, WA.

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the Park, at dusk. Showing “The Secret Life of Pets,” PG.

GOLF TOURNAMENT: The 18th annual Founder’s Cup Golf Tournament, presented by Columbia State Bank and Columbia Gorge Community College Foundation, will be held at Indian Creek Golf Course in Hood River. Tournament is a golf-filled day that brings together fun, friends, great food, and prizes. This year, the tournament will benefit student scholarships.

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on backyard composting by Kathy O’Hern.

Saturday, August 12

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the park, at dusk. Showing “The Princess Bride,” PG.

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way, along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on food preservation by Lee Bryant.

Saturday, August 19

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the park, at dusk. Showing “Guardians of the Galaxy,” PG-13.

GARDEN COFFEE: “Coffee at the DIG” with Wasco County Master Gardeners, 9 to 9:30 a.m., at The Dalles Imagination Garden, located at the intersection of Klindt Drive and Steelhead Way along the riverfront trail in the Port District of The Dalles. Presentation on bird houses by Cynthia Russell.

Saturday, August 26

SUMMER MOVIE: Northern Wasco County Parks and Recreation District Summer Movies in the Park, at dusk. Showing “Sing,” PG.