10U Stars pick up two wins to stay alive

TDLL squad beats Ashland and Del Norte by a 25-5 margin

The Dalles Little League 10U All Stars gather around coaches, from left to right, Randy Goulart, Mark Coburn and head coach Michael Cates after Monday’s 12-5 Oregon State Championship win over Del Norte, Calif. After losing by a 12-8 score in their opener, The Stars have defeated Ashland and Del Norte in consecutive games by a combined 25-5 margin. TD hits Erv Lind Field in Portland at 6:30 p.m. tonight against Sprague. Contributed photo/Darcy Hodges

By Ray Rodriguez

As of Tuesday, July 25, 2017

PORTLAND – The Dalles Little League 10U All Stars were one inning from a perfect record and a semifinals berth.

As it is, the Stars lost their opening game to Hollywood/Rose City by a 12-8 score on Saturday, but rebounded for consecutive lopsided wins over Ashland and Del Norte, Calif. by a combined 25-5 margin to inch a step closer to playing in Thursday’s championship rounds at the Oregon State Championships in Portland.

In these past two victories, the Stars have racked up 24 hits, received 18 walks and had five hitters hit by pitches.

Another big difference is the Stars are getting the clutch hits in key moments, whereas in Saturday’s first game, they totaled 13 hits, received seven walks and a had a batter hit by a pitch, but stranded 10 base runners, six in scoring position.

