Big start keeps TD’s year going

In Monday’s 12-5 victory over Del Norte, William Booth went 4 for 4 with four runs scored and four RBIs, Avery Schwartz added three hits, was hit by a pitch, scored a run and drove in another, and Sterling Coburn was 1 for 2 with a triple, two walks, a run scored and an RBI.

The Dalles had a fast start to this matchup with three runs in the first and four in the second to jump ahead by a 7-0 margin.

In the top of the fourth, Booth had a one-out single to start the rally, Coburn knocked him in with an RBI triple, and after a walk to Trey Hodges, Joshua Brackenbury had an RBI single.

Hudson Case drove in the fourth run with an RBI single to move TD to an 11-0 lead.

Del Norte scored five runs in the final three innings, but The Dalles’ five relief pitchers kept them at bay in the win.

Booth, TD’s starter, tossed 1 1/3 innings of no-hit ball with four strikeouts and a walk for the winning decision.

Schwartz, Nolan Cates, Coburn, Cody Agidius Derek Goulart finished the final 4 2/3 innings and allowed five runs on eight hits with six walks and seven strikeouts.

Brackenbury was 2 for 2 with a run and an RBI, Hudson Case was 2 for 2, Jonah Ofisa had a walk and a run scored and Carson Ramsay walked twice and scored a run.

Finley Corbin had a hit, a walk, a run and an RBI, Cates also added a hit, scored and run and drove in two, and Agidius was 1 for 3 with a hit by pitch.

In this contest, TD notched a tournament-high 15 hits, received seven walks and three batters were hit by pitches.