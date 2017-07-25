Cheerleaders are bringing school pride to Dufur

DUFUR – A new year brings feelings of optimism and excitement for Dufur head cheerleading coach Kelsey Peterson.

After graduating five seniors from last season’s group, the fresh faces she has in the mix are ready to bring school spirit, community activism and an infectious energy to Ranger Nation during the 2017-2018 school campaign.

Gone are Harleigh Ferres, Chloe Hipsley, Makenzie Dunn, Autumn Ringer and Hannah Seitz, the new group features Seylah Sinay, Maddie Tracy, Madison Loomis, Destiny Dillard, Elizabeth Withrow, Lillie Ascencio, Jackie Salazar and Savanah Holland.

“Five of our cheerleaders graduated last spring, so this will mostly be a new team,” coach Peterson said. “We are all excited to see what this year brings, for the cheerleaders, and all the teams we cheer for.”

Through the summer and for the rest of the year, these cheer members will work diligently on their craft to prepare for games, halftime routines and pep rallies.

Exciting, energetic and focused are qualities that represent the Dufur Ranger cheerleaders when you see them at games, fundraisers, events or just walking through the halls.



The team is focused on becoming leaders for the students by being on time, being positive examples, displaying leadership and attending school with a positive energy.

This next month, the Dufur cheerleaders will be involved in several community service projects, practices and getting ready to cheer at the Eight-Man Football classic.

The team will also be serving and hosting schools during those games in September.

“Last year, our goal was to be more involved in school activities and help with planning, as well as community service,” Peterson added. “That will be a priority again. I want the kids to give back to the community that is so supportive of them.”

Some of Peterson’s future plans include fundraising, such as a paint nite, a car wash and much more, while also working more closely with the youths on the classic ‘Ranger Stomp’ for Homecoming and organizing several cheer camps for the younger groups to perform during halftime at football and basketball games.

“Our cheerleaders work really hard cheering on all of our teams,” Peterson said. “Our community has really special fans, who go above and beyond to support the kids. The cheerleaders are proud to be a part of that.”

As fans watch the performances and marvel at the intricate choreography and attention to detail, they should know that the cheer members put in hours, days and months of practice sessions to put on a perfect show.

Peterson has added a few new cheers and dances, this way fans can enjoy a full-fledged performance.

From what she has seen so far, the cheer dynamic will definitely give the Ranger sports teams a pronounced home field and court advantage.

“The team will work out for several hours a day during the summer and get all aspects of their routines running smoothly for the fall, as the Ranger football team looks to defend its 1A state football championship,” Peterson said.