Chronicle earns top news awards

The Dalles Chronicle earned two top awards in the 2017 Better Newspaper Contest, sponsored by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association.

Reporter Neita Cecil took first place in the Best Lifestyle category for “A Life of Secrets,” a 2016 story about Kim Mason, a transgender woman who lives in Buffalo, N.Y., and was on a quest to raise enough money to travel to The Dalles and meet her grandchildren.

Throughout her life, Mason had to first hide her gender identity, then the fact that she’d fathered a child. Much later, she was finally able to connect with her daughter, but then hid from her the fact that she was transgender, fearing rejection.

Her daughter, who grew up in Roseburg like Mason did, now lives in The Dalles with her two children. Mason was finally able to visit them later in 2016.

Cecil said, “Mason was a compelling interview because of her humor and candor, and her daughter, Alyssa Adams, was beautifully eloquent in describing her unconditional love for Mason, who she dubbed ‘Grandpa Kim.’”

Best Graphics went to Ray Rodriguez, sports editor, for “Big Sky All League Picks” with cutout photos of athletes on the first and second teams that included both biographical and statistical information.



“Since I have started in the small-town newspaper industry, I seem to get so much more appreciation from the parents, community members and athletes from the 1A ranks. They don’t get as much of the notoriety as those from bigger schools, so I have made it an emphasis to celebrate their accomplishments on the hardwood through the rigorous three-and-half month basketball season,” said Rodriguez.

“For many of these kids, these four years represent the final time they will play competitive organized athletics. I just wanted to give them some accolades, as something to look back on with pride. With the help of News Editor Mark Gibson and others in the processing department, we are able to put something nice together to make a difference in these families’ lives.”

RaeLynn Ricarte, executive editor, scored second place among newspapers in the same circulation size in Best Enterprise reporting for her “Marine mom goes to boot camp” series.

In August 2016, Ricarte reported from the field at Marine Corps Recruiting Depot in San Diego, Calif., about the trials and tribulations faced by recruits as they struggled to earn the title of Marine.

“My son trained at MCRD and I was so honored to be able to go behind the scenes and witness the making of a warrior,” she said.

“The journey was educational and spiritual; one of the more memorable of my life.”

Ricarte and Gibson also received third place in Best Editorial Page, which was a compilation of three entries: “Hawk and Dove no fairytale,” a Crosstalk piece about how a liberal and conservative manage to work together; “Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down,” a roundup of meritorious actions taken by community members and government leaders, and areas where change was needed; and “Apply the Golden Rule,” a reminder to politicians that winning should not trump common courtesy and basic respect.

Cecil was awarded third place for Best Spot News for a story about how The Dalles High School grad Damian Morris saw a man planning to jump off an overpass and hopped out of his car to wrestle him to safety.