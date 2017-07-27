Crosstalk: Is voter fraud probe needed?

[Gender reference corrected]

One of the most bizarre aspects of the administration of President Donald Trump is his continued insistence that our voter registration system is corrupt and needs a big overhaul — which his team would guide.

In a July 19 news conference launching the first meeting of his so-called and highly dubious “Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity,” Trump claimed that “so many Americans” are concerned that “improper voting is taking place and canceling out the votes of lawful American citizens.”

Wrong and wrong.

What most Americans are worried about is the specter of a president with authoritarian role models (such as Vladimir Putin of Russia, for one) who is openly promoting the lie that “millions” of “illegal” votes were cast in the 2016 election. This kind of talk leads in one direction only — efforts to rework our election systems in ways that favor the person in power.

It’s outrageous that the commission, even before its first meeting, asked officials from all 50 states to provide personal data on voters, including full names, addresses, dates of birth, which political party they listed on their registration, an accounting of all the elections every voter has participated in since 2006, and even the last four digits of their Social Security numbers.

The election panel is co-chaired by Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, a highly partisan Republican gubernatorial candidate who has for years pushed a series of policies that include strict requirements to register to vote.

It might sound reasonable on the surface to request that a person registering to vote has either a passport or a birth certificate, but think about that for a moment.

Those who are not financially stable usually do not have passports, because they don’t have the financial resources to travel abroad. And for the poor, and college students, and minorities, it is not a given that they will have their birth certificate, or have one in their possession.

Coincidentally, these groups tend to favor one political party, the Democrats.

Placing restrictions that predominantly impact these groups makes it more likely Republican candidates will win. This is a way to stack the deck.

Vanita Gupta, president and chief executive of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights and a former head of the civil rights division at the Justice Department, warned that SHE believes the commission is planning to help Trump strip the right to vote from millions of Americans through aggressive voter purges.

“The voter rolls are the key,” Gupta explained in a July 19 opinion piece SHE wrote for the New York Times. “Registration is one of the main gateways to political participation. It is the difference between a small base of voters pursuing a narrow agenda and an electorate that looks like America.”

Trump has claimed that as many as 5 million people voted fraudulently in the 2016 election. He has no evidence and no facts to back this up, and these unsubstantiated claims — coming as they do from our nation’s top political leader — create uncertainty and could bring chaos to our electoral systems.

It will make it more likely that election results will be challenged, or seen as “rigged” —which in fact was another claim Trump made even before the 2016 election took place.

Our right to vote is at the heart of our democracy. Attempts to initiate new, stricter voting restrictions that make it tougher for citizens to vote are flat-out wrong.

If federal officials can dictate to the states how they should handle voter registration efforts, we are at risk of losing our democracy. And that’s not overstating it.

— Jesse Burkhardt