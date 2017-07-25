Late rally stuns TD in opener

In Saturday’s loss, Hollywood/Rose City, out of Portland, jumped ahead 6-1 through one inning, but The Dalles chipped away at the lead, finally getting as close as a 7-6 deficit with a three-run top of the fifth, capped by a three-run home run by Cates.

Down by one run, TD still had the bases loaded and two outs, but could not get the tying run home.

That missed opportunity played into the hands of the Portland squad, who broke open its one-run lead with a five-run bottom of the fifth.

Looking up at a 12-6 deficit, Booth had a two-out, two-run single to score Ramsay and Corbin, and there were two runners on with two outs.

The final TD batter, however, grounded out to end the game.

Of the 13 hits, Booth was a perfect 4 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, Corbin added two hits, a walk and three runs scored, and Cates was 2 for 2 with two walks, two runs and three RBIs.

Schwartz went 2 for 3 with a walk and a run, Hodges had a hit, a run scored and an RBI, and Ramsay was hit by a pitch, walked and scored a run, and Coburn went 1 for 2 with a walk and a run scored.

TD hits the field against Sprague at 6:30 p.m. tonight with a chance to move into the semifinals to play the loser of tonight’s undefeated matchup pitting Murrayhill and Hollywood/Rose City, which starts at 4 p.m.

Sprague lost to Murrayhill by a 13-1 margin in its first game on Saturday.

In the consolation rounds, Sprague defeated Clackamas, 32-0, and then eliminated Pendleton by a 12-8 tally on Monday.