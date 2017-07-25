For the Record for July 25, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Accidents

The Dalles City

July 21, 12:26 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, 100 block of West 3rd Street. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 21, 3:44 p.m. – Two vehicle, non-injury crash, East 2nd and Jefferson streets. Officer assisted with the exchange of information.

July 21, 11:34 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, River Road. Motorcyclist crashed in the area. A report was taken.

Wasco County

July 23, 7:01 p.m. – Single vehicle, injury crash, Sevenmile and Richard roads. Driver suffered a medical emergency causing the vehicle to crash and rollover. Driver was issued a citation for careless driving and was taken to the hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.

Oregon State Police

July 21, 8:04 p.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 91. Driver towing a boat veered off the road striking several guardrail posts. The driver was cited for careless driving and a crash report was taken.

July 23, 4:58 a.m. – Single vehicle, non-injury crash, Highway 206, near milepost 2. Driver struck a small deer while traveling. The crash was logged.

July 23, 6:41 a.m. – Single vehicle, unknown injury crash, Highway 197, milepost 15. Abandoned rollover crash in the area. No occupants were located. A crash report was taken and the wreck is under investigation.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

July 22, 10:45 p.m. – Crew responded to the 4300 block of Browns Creek Road on a report of smoke in the area. The area was checked and no sign of smoke or fire were located.

The agency also responded to eight calls for emergency medical services on Friday, 11 on Saturday, 11 on Sunday and nine calls on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Friday morning from the 500 block of West 12th Street after a victim reported a utility trailer was stolen.

A missing person report was taken Friday afternoon from the 1600 block of Thompson Street after a caller reported he had not heard from his father in several days. The caller called back later in the evening to report his father was home safely. The subject was removed from the system.

Anthony Wray Berry, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 85 and is accused of probation violation and two counts of post-prison violations. Sylvester Sam Dave, 37, Wapato, Wash., was also arrested and is accused of probation violation. Lisa Marie Slickpoo, 33, Kamiah, Idaho, was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.



Ian Ryley Sanderson, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening in the 1000 block of Walnut Street and is accused of strangulation and harassment.

Police responded to the 1000 block of Pomona Street Friday evening on a report of a physical dispute. Contact was made with the subjects involved and both were warned regarding disorderly conduct. An informational report was taken.

Megan Nicole Wilson, 30, The Dalles, was arrested early Saturday morning during a traffic stop on East 5th and Washington streets and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.

Officer located a dog at large Saturday afternoon on Kelly Avenue. The dog was secured and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A theft report was taken Saturday evening from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a male suspect came into the store and left without paying for a beverage.

Mark Richard Fine, 58, The Dalles, was arrested Saturday evening at the end of West 2nd Street and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, probation violation, and parole violation. He was also arrested on two warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

A hit and run report was taken Saturday evening from the 1200 block of East 10th Street.

Police responded to the 2200 block of West 14th Street early Sunday morning after a caller reported that several subjects were attempting to break into her home. The area was checked but the suspects fled prior to arrival. A first-degree burglary report was taken.

Rebekah Ann Postema, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 800 block of Floral Court and is accused of violation of a release agreement.

A runaway report was taken Sunday morning from the 1400 block of East 12th Street. The mother called back later to report the juvenile had returned home.

Kody Mitchell Eastman, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday morning in the 500 block of West 9th Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and post-prison violations.

Timothy James Dartwell, 44, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday evening in the 2600 block of Bennet Way on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Police responded to the 300 block of Lone Pine Drive Sunday evening after staff reported that a customer passed off counterfeit currency. A report was taken.

David Dennis Franklin, 34, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning in the 200 block of East 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass.

Michael James Collins, 31, The Dalles, was arrested early Monday morning near West 6th and Mt. Hood streets and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

A caller in the 300 block of Court Street reported Monday morning a man who had been trespassed from the building has returned. Lonnie Ray DeCourcy, 68, no address, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.

A caller in the 100 block of West Second reported Monday morning a note was left on her windshield that another vehicle had hit her vehicle, damaging it. The Washington license plate listed on the note was not found in the system.

A caller in the 600 block of West Sixth reported Monday afternoon that sometime over the weekend someone pushed so hard on his door handle they broke it.

A caller in the 2500 block of West Sixth reported Monday afternoon a man was asleep in the parking lot, in a parking space, and wouldn’t leave. He later left the property.

A caller in the 1600 block of Montana reported his mom gave him a dog and then came back today to take it and pushed him. The caller still has the dog. They were advised to go to court to settle the matter of ownership.

A caller reported another person took a swing at him by the pool Monday afternoon. Others said the caller had antagonized the other person until he finally got up and swung at him. Police were unable to locate the suspect.

A caller in the 1600 block of East Ninth Street reported Monday evening another driver nearly ran over her, and she was pushed into the other lane and knocked into another vehicle’s mirror.

A group of kids were caught in the 400 block of Union Monday evening having gone over a fence onto private property. The property owner decided not to press charges, but asked that they be warned.

A DHS worker in the 700 block of Union reported Monday evening a client was unhappy with the way things were going and was recording the worker and said he would pay him a visit. The client bumped the worker in the shoulder. The client was outside and officers said DHS wanted him to leave, so he did.

Aaron Mathew Hightower, 38, no address, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Sixth and is accused of probation violation.

A man was stopped in the 2400 block of West 10th Street early Tuesday for defective vehicle equipment and cited for driving while suspended and uninsured. Police were given permission to search the vehicle and took a locked briefcase since neither vehicle occupant claimed ownership. Inside the briefcase police found drug paraphernalia, money and a BB handgun.

Lawrence Fred Black, 40, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning at the regional jail and accused of second-degree failure to appear.

Wasco County

A hit and run report was taken Friday morning from Maupin after a victim reported a mirror to her truck was smashed.



Deputy responded to Wamic Saturday morning after a victim reported his vehicle was prowled overnight and had some items stolen. A theft report was taken.

Ana Gabriela Coria Landeros, 25, Salem, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Highway 197 in Maupin and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.

Deputies were called to assist Oregon State Police with possibly intoxicated man and woman at Memaloose Monday morning.

A prowler/peeping tom was reported in the 80100 block of Pioneer Street Monday morning.

In the 45400 block of College Street Monday morning, someone was reportedly trying to enter a residence. Subject was later located and warned not to trespass on the property.

An identity theft scam was reported by a woman in the 100 block of Staats Avenue Monday afternoon. A caller told her she would be arrested for not paying taxes and asked for personal information.

Dallas Morgan McBain, 37, of Portland, was arrested Monday afternoon and accused of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and harassment.

Animal neglect was reported in the 4700 block of Simonelli Road Monday afternoon. One horse was reported dead and two not looking good. Owner contacted; explained horse was killed by animal over weekend. Other horses appeared very healthy.

Deputies responded to 100 block of High Road on report of cat stuck in neighbor’s garage and neighbors gone until next weekend. Caller Monday afternoon wanted help getting cat out. Cat was later out through a crawl space.

Deputies called to assist in finding a man reportedly running from Oregon State Police near the intersection of West 10th Street and Jordan Street Monday afternoon.

A stolen vehicle was reported in the 100 block of North Frontage Road Monday afternoon.

In the 3800 block of West 10th Street, a domestic disturbance was reported Monday evening, man versus woman, verbal only. Couple reportedly screaming at each other. Parties continued yelling and male subject warned to tone it down or he could be cited.

At Deschutes State Park, a man entered a bathroom while woman was in there Tuesday morning. Man reportedly either drunk or mentally handicapped. Deputy met with subject’s parents and advised them that subject should not be out on his own.

John Michael McKinney, 41, Tipton, Indiana, was arrested Saturday evening during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, milepost 79 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A male driver was cited and released for throwing burning material during a traffic stop Saturday evening on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 78.

A sexual assault report was taken early Sunday morning from Highway 97 near milepost five after a victim reported being sexually assaulted at a music festival. The victim was taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

Oregon State Police

A hit and run report was taken Friday afternoon from the 500 block of Mt. Hood Street.

Trooper responded to Arlington Saturday morning on a sex offender compliance address check. It was determined that the sex offender was out of compliance and a report was taken.

Regional Jail

Maile Haley Devine, 35, Hood River, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Alyssa Sheree McNally, 27, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for a drug court sanction.

Rojelio Castellanos, 31, The Dalles, was jailed Sunday after turning himself in on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Brendon Levi Mackey, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Friday morning in the community corrections office and is accused of three counts of post-prison violations.