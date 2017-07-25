Stars bounce back with authority

Coming off Saturday’s loss, The Dalles came out swinging in a big way, using a 10-run first frame to defeat Ashland in a 13-0 mercy-ruled triumph Sunday.

In that opening-inning barrage, TD totaled five hits, five walks and had a batter hit by a pitch.

Booth drove in two runs with a single, Coburn and Ofisa added RBIs, and Schwartz drove in three runs with a one-out, bases-loaded double, as the team sent 13 batters to the plate.

Ahead by 11 runs in the top of the fourth, Schwartz had a bases-loaded walk to score Brackenbury and Corbin had an RBI single that plated Ramsay.

Staked by that first inning, Booth, TD’s starter, allowed one hit and walked a batter, but struck out three in his one inning of work to get the win.

Coburn, Ofisa and Cates combined to throw just 42 pitches over the last three innings with one hit, three walks and four strikeouts.

Offensively, TD rattled off nine hits, one double, and had 11 walks and two batters hit by pitches.

Schwartz went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two runs and four RBIs, Corbin went 2 for with two walks, three runs and an RBI,.

Cates tacked on two hits, two walks, a run and an RBI, and Coburn chipped in with a 2 for 2 split with a walk, a run and an RBI.

Agidius, Ramsay and Brackenbury received a walk and scored a run apiece, Hodges was hit by a pitch and scored, Ofisa added a walk, a run and an RBI, and Booth drove in two runs.