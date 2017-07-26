Granada Theater renovations moving fast

As July comes to a close, renovations to the Granada Theatre in downtown The Dalles are in high gear, and it won’t be much longer before the theater reopens.

“We are on track for the grand reopening gala Nov. 10, 11, and 12,” said Chuck Gomez, co-owner of the theater at the corner of Second and Washington streets. “We have planned a national country or jazz act for Friday the 10th; rock show Saturday the 11th; and a family matinee of some sort for Sunday the 12th. I am waiting on contracts, which takes a long time to clear before I can announce the acts.”

He said construction crews are making fast progress on plans to renovate the building’s exterior.

Gomez and fellow owner Debra Liddell purchased the theater from The Dalles’ Urban Renewal Agency in March for $60,000.

The partners also are expected to provide as much as $300,000 to repair and renovate the theater, which was built in 1929.

There is a lot of work yet to do, but the project appears to be coming together, said Gomez.

“Power washer, sealer, plaster restorer, primer and painter have been hired, and that work is scheduled to start in the next couple weeks,” he said. “And a local gutter company is in place to repair/replace the front main gutter.”

Mayor Steve Lawrence said he is impressed with the diligence the owners are showing in scheduling the various renovation projects that are required.

“Things are taking a little longer, but that's because they are being careful to do things right,” he said. “This opening will be a significant hallmark. I plan to be there.”

City Councilor Timothy McGlothlin also said he is looking forward to the November grand opening.

“I will schedule the Nov. 10 opening and will arrive with bells on,” he said.

Councilor Linda Miller also expressed enthusiasm about being at the opening ceremony of the renovated theater.

“I will most definitely be at the grand reopening of the special landmark downtown,” Miller said.

Gomez said he is gratified at the level of interest in the project he is seeing from community members.

“I can’t tell you how many residents are swarming us for details on the Granada,” he said.

“It’s wonderful to know the number of local folks who love and care about their theater. And many riverboat tourists stopped to see what all the construction commotion was, and we offered impromptu tours to nearly 30 visitors from five different states, from as far away as Iowa and Michigan.”

According to Gomez, one huge step in the theater project is coming up soon. He said the new theater seat prototypes had arrived, and he was pleased with the samples.

“The one sample we worked several months designing still has some size issues that we are now dealing with, but the fabric is dead-on correct,” he said.

“Once the main sample has all the size issues worked out, it will be presented and placed on display as the theater’s new seats for the next 40 years.”

The seats represent a major step forward in the project.

“We are in our crunch time for the next 100 days,” Gomez said.

“The last task to complete will be the installation of the new seating, which depends in part on their manufacturing schedule and shipping. We are looking at mid-September through October for the seats. It normally takes three to four days to install this number of seats. Approximately 450!”

In another important move, the theater has purchased “a wonderful and authentic replacement theater organ we found in California, and it is in shipment to The Dalles,” Gomez said.

Gomez added that the flat metal awning on the theater has been removed, and in doing so the theater owners had what they referred to as “the first major discovery.”



“Underneath the supports of that awning were wonderful Art Deco Moorish Revival plaster details,” Gomez explained. “The upper parts of these details were partially visible with the awning in place, but still very hard to see.

“The tops of those details are now painted to match the walls, almost hiding them from view, but hidden away were several of their original colors.”

Gomez called the find “stunning” and said they may decide to leave the awning off entirely to feature these details.

“Also discussed was returning the domes, the strongly distinctive historical aspect of the entire theater, back to their most likely original state and condition,” Gomez said. “While original color photos of the outside of the theater have yet to be found, an original color plate of an Art Deco Moorish Revival building, built for the 1912 World’s Fair in San Francisco, clearly shows its dome as copper.”

According to Gomez, the domes will be coated again, but this time with a copper-based product.



While some trash was being hauled out from the basement of the theater, Gomez said there was an unusual find.

“The theatre was well aware of many old barrels of beer left behind, but two of the kegs were still unopened,” Gomez pointed out. “Vintage beer!”

In other moves to upgrade the building, Gomez said an electrical company has been hired to “review, evaluate and update any issues with the electrical system,” and a plumbing company is being sought to do the same with the plumbing. New energy efficient windows are under consideration as well.

“In review are the Marvin windows already approved for and installed in several other downtown landmark buildings,” Gomez explained.

Painting is starting in the theater’s café, and Gomez said the color options are selected to be consistent with the theater’s original color schemes.

“Painting looms immediately ahead of us, then floor treatments, curtain upgrades and the kitchen,” he said.

“Only 1930s colors are being considered,” Gomez explained. “Paint charts have been turned over to the council, and as for a more specific color choice, the ceilings now being black will be repainted with a faux metal paint that emulates an old-fashioned metal ceiling found in so many commercial buildings of the era. The walls will become a cool light and refreshing whisper of a pale mint green, with slightly darker green accents.

“Inside window, door and room trim will remain black but will be repainted in a softer satin black paint.”

There are a lot of moving parts and much work yet to complete, but Gomez said he is enthusiastic about how the project is coming together.

“The progress at the Granada Theatre could not be going stronger or better,” he said.