For the Record for July 26, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday July 26, 2017

Accidents

The Dalles city

July 25, 12:29 p.m. – Two vehicle minor non-injury crash, 800 block of East Second.

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Tuesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

An abandoned vehicle in the 1700 block of West 10th Place was marked for tow Tuesday morning.

A caller in the 300 block of West Third reported Tuesday morning a man was yelling at no one in particular. He was gone when police checked.

A caller reported someone drove through the roundabout at 70 mph Tuesday morning. Police contacted the driver, who admitted he was driving too fast. He said he would be more careful and was let go with a warning.

A woman came to the police station Tuesday morning to report an assault downtown the night before. She had two black eyes and said she didn’t know for sure who assaulted her. She said she was only reporting it because her family made her.

A caller in the 1600 block of Montana reported Tuesday morning that, after a domestic incident reported the day before, two people from that call came to his work and continued to harass him.

He was given advice regarding trespass and possibly applying for a restraining order.

A caller reported receiving texts Tuesday morning from a man who said his wife was out of control and seemed vulnerable. He said she just got into a stranger’s pickup with Utah plates. Police went to the man’s residence, and found the wife there. She would not wake up her husband for police to talk to him.

A caller in the 600 block of Pentland reported Tuesday afternoon that a man came to her door and tried to sell her what appeared to be a bag full of bottle caps. She declined, and the man walked across the street and sat on the front step of an empty apartment building, staring at her house. She had to leave for work and asked police to check the area. Police drove by and the man was gone.

Police were advised of a naked transient at the boat basin. The man was gone when police arrived.

A caller in the 800 block of Cherry Heights reported Tuesday evening a transient in the triangle park in the area threw a rock at a bicyclist.

Police found no one fitting the description, and no victim called in to report it.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported hitting a man with his vehicle Tuesday evening. Report taken.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported Tuesday evening a man shoplifted some beer and produce. Officers could not locate the man.

Kevin Ray Flowers, 50, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday evening in the 1700 block of E. 19th street and is accused of probation violation.

Billie Ryan Anthony Bowman, 35, Dallesport, was arrested east of the roundabout Tuesday evening and is accused of first-degree failure to appear.

A caller in the 1300 block of West Second reported Tuesday evening he was assaulted by two people who hit him with a cane and beat him. Report taken.

Wasco County

Deputies were called to a report of a theft in the 200 block of Sixth Street Tuesday afternoon. Caller bought a van for an employee who later qui,t but refused to return the vehicle and the equipment in it. Deputy contacted the two parties and helped to work out a civil compromise so the equipment can be returned.

On Highway 197 southbound near milepost 25, a motorcycle was stopped for going 90 mph in a 65-mph zone. Driver was cited for speeding, reckless driving and attempting to elude officers.