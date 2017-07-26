­Video camp signups

An iPad “Video Storytelling Camp” is coming to The Dalles next month. Those chosen for the camp — there is space for 10 local students — will have the opportunity to make videos using iPads.

Students selected for the camp will have the chance to work with award-winning videographer Sean O’Connor. They will help to make two short documentaries from start to finish, including developing the story, filming, editing and creating the musical score.

The camp is open to middle and high school students, and interested community college students are welcome as well.

The camp will run from Aug. 17 to Sept. 1. It will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for five evenings and all day on Fridays.

The work will be located at the Columbia Gorge Community College campus in The Dalles, and the cost is $30 per student.

A brief application, including the reasons why you want to participate in this camp, will be required. Applications are due by Friday, July 28.

For applications and information, contact Ann Harris, open campus coordinator for Oregon State University, at 541-386-3343, ext. 38228.