Field Fire

A fire in the 2400 block of Steele Road threatens a combine and wheat fields Wednesday afternoon.

A fire in the 2400 block of Steele Road threatens a combine and wheat fields Wednesday afternoon. Photo courtesy Mark Roth

As of Thursday, July 27, 2017

A fire in the 2400 block of Steele Road threatens a combine and wheat fields Wednesday afternoon. Crews with Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue quickly contained the fire and no structures or machinery were lost.

