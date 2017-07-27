0

Future hoops dynamos

As of Thursday, July 27, 2017

Youth basketball athletes representing The Dalles, pictured from left to right, Despina Seufalemua, Sydney Newby, Laci Hoylman, Bryce Newby and Maddie Brock participated in the co-ed Elite Basketball Camp this week at The Dalles Middle School. The camp, which was open to boys and girls from kindergarten-through-12th grades, wraps up on Friday. Up next, new The Dalles girls’ basketball coach Brian Stevens has set up another camp for middle school and high school athletes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Monday, July 31, and running until Thursday, Aug. 3, at the middle school. In the four-day tutorial, which costs $150 per athlete, Stevens and his staff focus on a variety of offensive and defensive fundamentals, as well as many other on-court and off-court elements that are important for long-term progression. For more information on this camp, any other summer events or to register, go to the website at www.elite-basketballcamp.com or contact 541-340-0007.

