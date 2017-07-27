Future hoops dynamos

Youth basketball athletes representing The Dalles, pictured from left to right, Despina Seufalemua, Sydney Newby, Laci Hoylman, Bryce Newby and Maddie Brock participated in the co-ed Elite Basketball Camp this week at The Dalles Middle School. The camp, which was open to boys and girls from kindergarten-through-12th grades, wraps up on Friday. Up next, new The Dalles girls’ basketball coach Brian Stevens has set up another camp for middle school and high school athletes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting on Monday, July 31, and running until Thursday, Aug. 3, at the middle school. In the four-day tutorial, which costs $150 per athlete, Stevens and his staff focus on a variety of offensive and defensive fundamentals, as well as many other on-court and off-court elements that are important for long-term progression. For more information on this camp, any other summer events or to register, go to the website at www.elite-basketballcamp.com or contact 541-340-0007.