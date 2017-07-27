Letter to the Editor: No Eagle!

To the editor:

Donald Trump addressed the Boy Scout Jamboree in West Virginia. He made a feeble attempt to use the Scout Law to organize his speech. How does Trump measure up to the Scout Law? A Scout is:

• Brave — he measures as a loser as he hid from the draft when his generation served their nation in the Viet Nam era.

• Cheerful — He is not. He struts about with a scowl on his face launching epithets to anyone who crosses him.

• Clean — I suppose he showers often enough, however, if we mean clean as in the Scout oath of “… morally straight” he loses that measure with his genitalia grabbing and sexual assault of at least 12 women.

• Courteous — He is a loser in that category. Watch how he treats his wife, his staff, and leaders of the World. He is the definition of a bully!

• Friendly — He lost that category. His bully behavior earns him no friends, only people who fear him.



• Helpful — He hasn’t helped anyone.

His charities are a fraud used to aggrandize himself.

• Kind — His kindness shined through when he fired the White House Head Usher and FBI Director James Comey. His kindness is in full display with his tirade and tweets.



• Loyal — He sees loyalty as homage he should receive. He has betrayed his country and allies. He regularly betrays people of his administration.

• Obedient —He sees obedient as he does loyalty. He aggressively pursues obedience to the rule-of-law and the Constitution as a way he can grant a pardon to himself and family.



• Reverent — He fully displayed his reverence with his Jan. 23rd speech at the CIA Wall of Heroes. His idea of reverence is his own blow-hard bravado.



• Thrifty — He is a loser by that measure. He covets opulence. He has gone bankrupt multiple times. If he were not born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he would be devoid of pots and windows.

• Trustworthy — He is a compulsive liar! He contradicts his own words. At least half of his tirades must be a lie if not all. He had to pay $25 million to settle the fraudulence of Trump University. Trump is a loser and not worthy as a model to the Boy Scouts. Trump is no Eagle! Mama, don’t let your Boy Scouts to grow up to be like Trump!

Terry B. Armentrout

The Dalles