For the Record for July 27, 2017

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday July 27, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

Animal control responded to the 1500 block of East 18th Street Wednesday morning after a caller reported her dog was attacked by a neighbor’s dog. A report was taken and the incident is under investigation.

Animal control responded to the 200 block of West 9th Street Wednesday morning on a report of a dog at large. The dog was located and taken to the animal shelter. A report was taken.

A first-degree burglary report was taken Wednesday morning from the 500 block of Liberty Street.

Chad Alan Bybee, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of West 10th Street and on a Clackamas County warrant for three counts of first-degree criminal mistreatment.

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street after an employee reported a suspect fled the store without paying for alcohol.

A stolen vehicle report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1000 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported his vehicle was stolen. The vehicle was later located in the afternoon by state police on Interstate 84 westbound near milepost 43.

Donald Thomas Howard, 46, no listed address, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 400 block of Mt. Hood Street and is accused of third-degree theft and parole violation.

A sex crimes report was taken Wednesday evening from the 2400 block of West 10th Street after a victim reported her roommate had sexually assaulted her and some friends. The incident is under investigation.

A runaway report was taken Wednesday evening from the 400 block of West 7th Street. The juvenile returned home later in the evening and was removed from the system.

Nichole Maria Piacente, 37, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1300 block of East 12th Street and is accused of two counts of criminal non-support and four counts of second-degree animal neglect.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday evening from West 7th and Union streets after a caller reported a vehicle clipped him while he was walking and fled the scene. The incident is under investigation.

Malik Keanue Mendoza, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 400 block of Court Street and is accused of first-degree sex abuse, first-degree sexual penetration with a foreign object, and two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

Jordan Lyle Fus, 20, Appleton, Wash., was arrested early Thursday morning in the 400 block of West 2nd Place and is accused of reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer in a vehicle.

Gregory John Bennett, 50, of Wamic, was arrested Tuesday evening on Highway 197 near milepost 25 and accused of reckless driving and attempting to elude a police officer-vehicle.

At the Pine Hollow Reservoir Campground on Tuesday evening, a disturbance was reported with belligerent mother, who was intoxicated, being physical and loud with daughter. The two reportedly got into an argument and mother grabbed daughter by the arms and took daughter’s cell phone and threw it, breaking it. Due to mother’s intoxication, she agreed to be transported to a local hotel for the evening to remove her from the situation.

A caller in Pine Grove reported an assault at a wedding reception on Tuesday afternoon. Report was taken.

At Clear Lake Campground on Tuesday afternoon, a caller contacted deputies to report his daughter and family members had not returned as scheduled and that they might have car trouble. Deputy unable to located family after checking around entire lake. Caller was advised.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Wamic Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported her livestock was attacked by a neighbor’s dogs. The dog owner was located and cited for a dog nuisance and harming livestock. A report was taken.

Marine deputy cited and released a male and female subject for offensive littering on the Deschutes River after they were observed throwing empty beer cans in the river. A report was taken.

Oregon State Police

A male driver was cited and released for driving while suspended, violation of the basic rule, and a mud flap offense during a traffic stop Wednesday morning on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 114.

A child abuse report was taken Wednesday afternoon from Sherman County. The incident is under investigation.

A resident in the 4900 block of Pleasant Ridge Road reported Tuesday his front door was open and he started looking around his property and saw a man running away.

He said he fired two warning shots into the air to scare the male off. Troopers found no sign of forced entry and educated the resident on the hazards of shooting at or in the vicinity of a fleeing subject.

Sherman County

Justin Wayne Martin, 27, Condon, was arrested Tuesday afternoon across from Husky’s Market and accused of one count of unlawful possession of heroin and one count of post-prison supervision violations.

Gilliam County

Andrew Nelson Kell, 27, no listed address, was Wednesday evening in Condon and is accused of first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief.

Regional Jail

Kristy Gail Simpson, 38, Gresham, was transported by Multnomah County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on two local warrants for first-degree failure to appear and second-degree failure to appear.

Michael Gregory Jorgensen Walters, 23, The Dalles, was transported by Benton County (Washington) and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Raymond Allen Schadewitz, 38, Longview, Wash., was transported by Cowlitz County and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for two counts of probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Tyler James Burris, 24, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of post-prison supervision violations.

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday afternoon and accused of three counts of post-prison supervision violations and two counts of probation violation.