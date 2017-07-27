Swim team makes waves at John Day Meet

The standout trio of Carter Randall, Maverick Varland and Lydia DiGennaro combined for four firsts, 11 seconds and two third-place finishes to lead The Dalles swim team at the three-day John Day Invitational Meet ending Sunday in John Day.

Armed with only 12 swimmers against the six-team field, TDST head coach Scott McKay was impressed by what he saw out of his group following their third event of the summer.

“The John Day was a great meet for our swimmers,” McKay said. “All the swimmers swam well. Only 12 swimmers attended the meet, but everyone scored points for the team.”

DiGennaro led with two victories and the quartet of Randall, Varland, Bri Webber and Cohen Donnell tacked on a win apiece.

In her slate of 11-12 races, DiGennaro claimed top honors in the 50 yard freestyle with her final time of 29.30 seconds, and she added a mark of 33.07 for tops in the 50 yard butterfly.

She then added runner-up spots in the 400 yard individual medley (6:24.70), 100- yard individual medley (1:20.34), 100 yard freestyle (1:09.07) and 50 yard backstroke (38.91).

Wrapping up her day in the pool, DiGennaro placed third overall with a 46.69 for her effort in the 50-yard breastroke.

Varland was just as successful in his six-event run in the eight-and-under division, with a win and five seconds.

He picked up first place with a 24.68 in his attempt in the 25 yard butterfly.

Varland then chalked up impressive second-place swimming outcomes in the 100- yard individual medley (2:00.83), 50 yard freestyle (41.91), 25 yard breastroke (25.84), 25 yard backstroke (22.92) and 25 yard freestyle (18.42).

“Maverick and Lydia were high-point swimmers for The Dalles, placing very well in all their events,” McKay said. “They both swam ‘B’ times and Lydia is very close to an ‘A’ time in the 50 yard freestyle event. Both swimmers have tremendous potential and keep improving their times.”

Randall, at 10-and-under, had his best showing with his 3:07.06 in the 200-yard freestyle, and he tacked on seconds in the 50 yard butterfly (53.81) and 50-yard freestyle (38.07).

He added a 1:53.36 for third in the 100 yard individual medley, picked up fourth place with his 1:30.10 in the 100 yard freestyle and was fifth in the 50-yard backstroke after his 50.19.

“It was a particularly good meet for Randall,” McKay said. “He has been working hard in practice and it paid off with several top-three finishes, including a 200 yard freestyle first.”

Donnell (8-and-under) hit for first place in the 25-yard freestyle (26.38), and then touched the wall in 37.71 for second place status for his try in the 25 yard backstroke.

Webber locked in her lone win in the 15-and-over 400-yard individual medley with a 6:56.81, and she tacked on sixth-place outcomes in the 100 yard butterfly (1:34.22), 100 yard backstroke (1:22.69) and 100-yard freestyle (1:09.30).

She also added a 31.51 in the 50 yard freestyle event, where she placed sixth.

Ximena McAllister (8-and-under) notched second place swims in the 25 yard freestyle (37.74) and 25 yard backstroke (39.91).

Shea McAllister (11-12) was good enough for fourth place in the 200 yard freestyle, where she timed out in 3:03.85.

“It has been a great season, so far, and it has been rewarding to see all the improvement from the six-year-olds to the 15-year-old swimmers,” McKay said.

Kendall Webber (13-14) chalked up fifth-place finishes in the 100 yard backstroke (1:26.08) and 200-yard freestyle (3:03.85), and went for sixths in the 200 yard individual medley (3:06.69) and 100 yard freestyle (1:10.68).

Kendall Webber capped her day in seventh place with a 31.36 in the 50-yard freestyle.

Raina McAllister (9-10) was fifth in the 50 yard freestyle (43.76), fifth in the 200-yard freestyle (3:39.08) and she claimed seventh in her 100 yard freestyle run with a 1:37.90.

Danner Varland (8-and-under) hit for fifth in the 25 yard backstroke (43.96) and wound up scoring a final marker of 36.64 to tally fifth in the 25 yard freestyle.

As of Wednesday, TDST has close to 30 swimmers entered for the team’s next meet in Bend (August 11-13), which is the final event of the summer session.

“In the few weeks we have left, we will continue working on technique and conditioning,” McKay said. “I am looking forward to seeing how fast our swimmers swim in Bend. It will be an exciting meet with some of the best teams in the state competing.”