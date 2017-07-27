TD youth football camp set for Aug. 17

The Dalles Youth Football Camp is opening up registration for boys and girls from the first-through-eighth grades.

The camp runs from 6-8:30 p.m. starting on Aug. 17 until Aug. 19 on Sid White Field on the Wahtonka campus.

Costs to join are $50 and includes a T-shirt.

Players are responsible for wearing cleats and having water bottles available to them.

On the three days, players will be instructed by TD coaches, along with current and former players on the basics of offense and defense.

Varsity coach Steve Sugg expressed the importance of bringing in young football players to raise the standards of every The Dalles football program.

“The youth program is our foundation,” Sugg said. “That is where it all starts. You have to start from the ground up and the youth program is so important for those kids to play and learn the game and get exposed to football at a very young age.”

During the camp week, players will learn the proper way to defend, block and anticipate plays, and they will also be taught on the proper techniques for running, handing off and passing the football.



The coach added it would be nice to get a good number of youngsters to attend, this way everyone benefits.

“It is all about creating a culture here in football in this community,” Sugg said. “It is a great opportunity for everyone. We are starting to get more in-depth football at the younger ages than we have had in the past. I want to keep stretching that and I want to push the envelope as far as getting our football IQ in this community up.”

For more information about the camp, call Sugg at 541-980-4594.