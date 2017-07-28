Donate blood to alleviate Red Cross crisis

The American Red Cross is experiencing a blood shortage and is asking people to donate so emergency medical needs can be met. A blood drive takes place Aug. 7 in Wasco County from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aug. 7, Building 2 at Columbia Gorge Community College. Another opportunity will be Aug. 8, 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at Station One of Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue. To schedule an appointment, use the Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS.