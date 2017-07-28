For the record: July 28

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday

July 28, 2017

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A second-degree theft report was taken Thursday morning from the 200 block of West 6th Street after a victim reported a kayak was stolen.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 1300 block of East 13th Street after a victim reported some items were stolen from her rental.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 700 block of Veterans Drive after a victim reported some cash was stolen.

Police responded to the 1200 block of West 6th Street Thursday evening after staff reported they had a male suspect in custody for shoplifting. The suspect was cited and released for third-degree theft.

Steven Robert Igo, 54, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday evening in the 1300 block of West 2nd Street on five Crook County warrants for failure to appear.

A theft report was taken Thursday evening from the 500 block of West 9th Street after a victim reported her cell phone was stolen.

Wasco County

A theft report was taken Thursday afternoon from Dufur after a victim reported some prescription medication was stolen.

Oregon State Police

Russell Allen Littleton, 48, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon on Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 65 and is accused of reckless burning after an investigation determined while hitchhiking he started two separate fires.

Aneissa Marie Allen, 25, Ontario, was arrested early Friday morning during a traffic stop on Interstate 84, exit 76 and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Regional Jail

David Anthony Friend, 52, Portland, was jailed Thursday on a court commitment for driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Parole & Probation

Keacan Craig Koops, 33, The Dalles, was arrested Thursday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.