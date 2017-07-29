Thumbs up, Thumbs down

Thumbs Up

Good neighbors

Charles and Irene Kornegay of The Dalles rightfully earned the “Good Neighbor Award” from the Oregon Department of Geology & Mineral Industries for going above and beyond what they had to do to restore an area that had been mined inappropriately by previous quarry owners.

Going the extra mile

A shoutout to incoming The Dalles High School freshman Emily Johnson for a personal-record filled summer running campaign for Athletics East. She advanced all the way to regionals.

Facelift looking good

Cascade Square, a 1970s-era mall, which rosters nearly 20 different businesses, is in the midst of a $4 million renovation by Mercury Development, a Portland-based firm. The work included individual storefront identities, new landscaping and new lighting. Drive by and check out the construction zone, it’s looking good.

Healthy options

The City of The Dalles should be commended for supporting and promoting the annual “Oregon Statewide Drive Less Connect Challenge,” which will occur Sept. 16-30.

The challenge encourages people to get out of single occupancy vehicles and find healthy alternative ways to travel, such as biking, walking, carpooling, and using public transportation. The program helps Oregonians discover healthy, green travel options.

Professional achievement

To Sgt. Jamie Carrico, a 22-year veteran of The Dalles Police Department, for being promoted to captain. Carrico, a 1989 graduate of The Dalles High School, replaces retiring Capt. Steve Baska.

Athletic leadership

The Dalles had a trio of players, Emma Smith, Maddie Troutt and Kilee Hoylman, help lead the Troutdale Rainbows traveling softball team to a perfect 8-0 record, capped by an 8-4 triumph against Seattle FC to capture first place at the 2017 NAFA Nationals 14U ‘B’ Championships, earlier this month at the Crater Complex.

The three girls not only captured National honors, but each chalked up first-team all-tournament recognition for their play, and Hoylman earned tournament Most Valuable Player.

Victim assistance

Kudos to HAVEN from Domestic Violence for reaching out to clinicians and offering training on ways to unobtrusively reach out to domestic violence victims. Clinician interventions have proven effective at helping victims escape violence.

Calm under pressure

Wasco County Sheriff Lane Magill demonstrated professionalism and courtesy in responding to a man from filmthepolice.com, who was silently filming courthouse employees, scaring them, and perhaps trying to create an unpleasant police encounter that could be filmed. Magill defused the situation by politely conversing for several minutes with the man and his compatriots, earning kudos from them for his respectfulness.

Stellar teamwork

Congratulations to our Little League and Babe Ruth programs for stellar summer seasons. The 12U and 10U teams won a district championship and each finished fourth at state. The 13U Babe Ruth squad managed to stake claim to runner-up status at state and earned a berth into the regional tournament in Meridian, Idaho

Strong leadership

Rep. John Huffman, R-Ore., has announced that he will not seek re-election to his District 59 seat. Huffman said his goal was to serve for 10 years and he has fulfilled that mission. He will be sorely missed because of his ability to work across the aisle and stand up to his own party when he felt their policies would not benefit his 63,000 constituents. He mastered the art of compromise and that enabled him to get things done even though he was in the minority party of the Legislature. We need more elected leaders like him.

Oregon wins

During a time when little is being accomplished in Washington, DC., U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., was able to get key provisions in the Energy and Water Appropriations bill to help Oregon communities. Millions are allocated to aid in programs that benefit rural communities as well as urban centers. Tribal housing near The Dalles Dam was given a boost and the Army Corps encouraged to continue its development plan.

Job Well Done

Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee is a proactive figure at the courthouse, urging teamwork among employees and reaching out to find better ways to serve citizens. Recently, she handled confusion with two special district elections in a smooth and professional manner. She walks her talk.

THUMBS DOWN

Clear policy needed

The Dalles City Council set up a confusing process for marijuana retailers to follow after the state voted to legalize sales of the drug. The upshot of the city’s arbitrary 1,000-foot buffer zone is that an active business might have to close its doors, leaving an empty storefront for no good reason, and likely spawning a costly lawsuit as well.

Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down is compiled by staff to recognize exemplary acts that benefit community and to encourage change.

when necessary.