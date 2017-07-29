Wasco Fair gets bigger and better

The Wasco County Fair has historically been held on the third full weekend in August. Due to low attendance the past few years, the county decided to move the Wasco County Fair dates this year to one week later, Aug. 24-27, allowing for the addition of new attractions, vendors and a bigger, better carnival for fair attendees to enjoy.

However, the new Wasco County fair dates conflict with the Oregon State Fair (which also moved this year) and in order for 4-H members to continue to compete at the state level, Wasco County 4-H has made some modifications to how its 4-H fair will run this year.

One of the biggest differences will be the addition of a “Pre-fair” for our HEARTH exhibitors.



HEARTH exhibits encompass those youth exhibits that fair goers normally see in any 4-H exhibit building, such as photography, leathercraft, arts, clothing and sewing, table settings, and food preservation.

Having a pre-fair will allow the judging of youth exhibits earlier, enabling member exhibits to still compete at the state fair.

Once exhibits are judged at the pre-fair, those selected will go on to Salem, and any exhibits that are left will be exhibited in the 4-H Exhibit Building at the Wasco County Fair as usual.

4-H Pre-fair is scheduled August 11-13 in Dufur, as part of Vintage Dufur Days (formerly Dufur Threshing Bee).

Wasco 4-H and OSU Extension Service extend their sincere appreciation to Dufur School for opening its doors to us!

prefair Events

In addition to the judging of exhibits, all food contests and presentations (normally scheduled on Saturday of the county fair) will be held at the pre-fair.

Families and the public are invited to watch 4-H members compete in cooking contests and public speaking at Dufur School on Friday and Saturday, August 11-12.

The public style show, normally held on Thursday evening of fair, will be at the pre-fair on Sunday, Au. 13, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Please come out to Dufur and support the 4-H members as they model their sewn garments and favorite outfits!

Judged fair exhibits will be displayed on Sunday before they move on to state competition.

There will be no style show on Thursday evening at the fair.

Another obstacle facing Wasco 4-H this year is the highly anticipated solar eclipse on Aug. 21. With an estimated one million visitors to our state around the date of the eclipse (according to Oregon Emergency Management), North Central Oregon is bracing for a strain on traffic, Emergency Medical Services, food supplies and more.

We are hopeful that the draw surrounding the eclipse doesn’t impact fair events too much.

Events held at the fairgrounds:

The 4-H Horse Fair will be held on Aug. 19 and 20, directly ahead of the eclipse.

The public is invited and encouraged to support our horse 4-H members as they compete in showmanship, gaming, dressage, trail and more out at the fairgrounds in Tygh Valley.

Join us at the fair for the Family Free Day (sponsored by The Dalles Disposal) on Thursday, Aug. 24, and, while you’re there, check out the 4-H Science/Makers Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lots of fun activities for youth to explore!

All livestock and small animal events will be on Aug. 24 through-27, with youth competing in showmanship, breeding and market classes, and judging contests.

Benny Beaver will be at the Wasco County Fair on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with giveaways and photo opportunities.

Something new 4-H has added this year will be the Flat Lucky and 4-H Animal Parade around the fairgrounds on Saturday, beginning at 11 a.m. This should prove to be an entertaining event!

The Wasco County Youth Livestock Auction will be on Sunday, Aug. 27, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

For a complete schedule of 4-H Fair events, visit the OSU Wasco County 4-H website at extension.oregonstate.edu/wasco/county-and-state-fair.

Thank you for your support of Wasco County youth!