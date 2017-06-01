‘Connect to your cause’ fair Sunday

The first annual “Connect to Your Cause Fair” will take place Sunday, June 4, in Hood River and area residents are invited to come to the event to find out more about community groups and nonprofit organizations in the region. The fair encourages residents to join together in creating a more inclusive, socially just and environmentally responsible world, according to organizers.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Laughing Tara Living Arts in Hood River, 3015 Lower Mill Drive, and is free and open to all ages.

There will be local food vendors present, as well as live music, dancing and a variety of workshops.

Twenty groups have will have representatives present, including The Next Door and Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center. There will also be newly-formed groups, such as the Columbia River Women’s Action Network and Klickitat Advocacy.

Other groups participating are: Hood River Adopt A Dog, Columbia Gorge CASA, SMART (Start Making A Reader Today), FISH Food Bank, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network, Hood River 4-H & OSU Extension, Providence Hospice of the Gorge, The Dalles Air Coalition (TDAC), Columbia Gorge Peace Village, Fresh Start Culinary, Big Brothers Big Sisters, CultureSeed, Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program, HAVEN From Domestic and Sexual Violence, and Youth Empowerment Shelter.

Fifteen Gorge businesses have donated over 25 prizes to support the fair’s raffle. People can buy a raffle ticket to support the fair and win windsurfing lessons, White Salmon River rafting trips, group wine tastings, hotel stays, acupuncture and massage sessions, and food from some great local eateries.

“The support for our raffle has been amazing. The Connect to your Cause Fair really seems to be an idea that speaks to people,” said Jennifer Szolnoki, an Underwood resident who organized the raffle.

Raffle tickets will be sold not only at the fair but at “First Fridays” in Hood River on June 2. People can buy tickets from 5 – 8 p.m. in front of the Oak Street Pub, at the corner of Oak and 4th.

According to organizer Sander Lazar, the event grew out of a recognition by Gorge residents that there is a need for people to feel engaged and empowered to make a difference in the world, and to connect with people from differing political views.

“There was never a more important time than now for an event like this with the current political climate and the desire to make a difference here in our Gorge community,” stated Sander in a press release about the event.

Workshops offered Sunday will include “Having Tough Conversations in Difficult Times” facilitated by Six Rivers, “dances of universal peace” and two music workshops featuring songs that “build community and compassion.”

The aim of the Fair is "joining together to create a more inclusive, socially just and environmentally responsible world,” said Sander.

For more information, including the groups attending and the event schedule, go to: www. connecttoyourcause.weebly.com (English) or conectatecontucausa.weebly.com (Spanish), or email connecttoyourcause@gmail.com.