Dufur celebrates its top athletes, students

In a crowded gymnasium Wednesday night in Dufur, school administrators, teachers, coaches, community members, family and friends shared a lasting moment with students and athletes at the Dufur High School year-end ceremony.

With superintendent and athletic director Jack Henderson and principal Leo Baptiste serving as the main speakers, scholastic honors, academic awards and scholarships were announced.

Senior Makenzie Dunn shared her thoughts on the ambiance of the evening, a humbling feeling for her in her final days as a high school student.

“The fact that the community has so much support for our school is truly amazing and I don't think we would be anything without them,” Dunn said. “I think every person there last night did an amazing job. Whether they received an award or not, they worked so hard to get where they are today.”

Dufur seniors Kolbe Bales and Bailey Keever received Ranger Male of the Year recognition, and fellow senior Sydney Reed was named as Female of the Year.

To qualify, student-athletes need to have at least a 3.5 grade point average and show leadership in athletics as well as school functions.

The nominees also must win league and state awards, ranging from honorable mention, first or second team status.

Coaching staff members from all team sports choose from the eligible athletes.

For both Keever and Reed, this was the second consecutive year they were given this illustrious honor, an unprecedented achievement.

Keever led the football team to two straight 1A state championships and picked up Player of the Year honors in back-to-back campaigns.

The senior ended up being a first-team selection as quarterback and defensive back in his final year, added second-team honors in basketball and earned first-team all-league and all-state for his play on the baseball diamond.

“It was amazing to be announced as Ranger of the Year again. I was proud to be sharing this alongside Sydney and Kolbe, who were both very deserving of this,” Keever said. “They are both great kids and phenomenal athletes as well.”

On the volleyball court this past fall, Reed, a setter, was a first-team all-league winner and co-Player of the Year, and tacked on a second-team all-state award for her play with the Rangers.

In her final three years as a full-time starter, Reed captained volleyball teams that amassed a 62-28 overall record, a 30-4 league standing and won 194 out of 299 sets.

She proudly stood next to Keever and Bales, who have been her good friends since they were all toddlers.

“Winning this for the second year in a row is very rewarding,” said Reed, who will attend Oregon State University with a major in elementary education. “I feel like all of my hard work through ASB, academics and sports have paid off. It is very humbling to be placed in the same category as some of the best athletes from Dufur school.”

Bales celebrated all-league recognition in every sport, with second-team on the football field and honorable mention on the basketball court.

In baseball, Bales had a trove of league awards, ranging from first-team and a unanimous Player of the Year, and he finished his career with first-team all-state and unanimous Player of the Year for the entire state.

He is happy to carry on a successful family legacy, something he plans to continue while at Western Oregon University.

“It has kind of carried on throughout my family, starting with my mother, to my dad, my uncle and now to me, so it’s a great achievement that I will always remember,” Bales said.

On the year, the senior left-hander tossed 55 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs, two earned, on 14 hits with 138 strikeouts and 12 walks.

He finished second on the team with seven wins and added two no-hitters and a combined no-hitter to his credit, in helping lead his squad to a league championship and a state semifinals berth.

“It means a lot to win this award and be recognized for my actions,” Bales said. “A lot of great athletes have won this award in the past and for me to mentioned with them, makes it even more special.”

Reed and Chloe Beeson received scholarships, Alexus Outlaw had a pair of awards and countless others were recognized for their efforts.

Dunn, who qualified for the 1A State Track and Field Meet last month, was named the senior Student of the Semester and won the Agriculture Accomplishment Award.

She called her time at Dufur rewarding and fulfilling.

Dunn now embarks on a new challenge in adulthood at Tongue Point Job Corps to study dentistry next fall.

“High school is a truly amazing experience. You learn so much and make so many memories that will last a lifetime,” Dunn said. “I will truly miss the support and love of the community and their dedication toward our sports and activities. I will miss my classmates dearly. Over my last three years here, they have become my second family and my other support system. I wish them all the best in the next chapter of their lives.”