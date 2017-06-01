Fire anniversary

A public rally Saturday in Mosier will mark the one-year anniversary of a train disaster that sparked a fire in derailed oil cars and led to an evacuation of residents on the west end of town.

Tribal leaders, elected officials and community members will gather Saturday, June 3, at noon at the Mosier Community School. They plan to demand a thorough cleanup of the city and “stand up for communities calling for an end to reckless oil trains,” according to a press release sent to media outlets on Wednesday.

“The Stand Up to Oil campaign calls on elected officials across the Pacific Northwest to remember what happened in Mosier last year. In particular, we urge [Washington] Gov. [Jay] Inslee to deny the Tesoro-Savage project —the largest oil train terminal proposed in North America. We must put the safety of our communities first and not allow these unsafe oil trains to travel unchecked across the Northwest,” stated Rebecca Ponzio, director of the campaign.

She said Inslee will make a decision in the coming months about whether to deny the Tesoro project in Vancouver, Wash.

According to Ponzio, the terminal would bring up to five oil trains each day through the Gorge.

She claims that Mosier’s experience, including a continuing alleged contamination of groundwater, should be all the evidence that Inslee needs to deny the terminal.

Speakers at the rally include: JoDe Goudy, chair of the Yakama Nation Tribal Council;

Carina Miller, tribal

council member of the Confederated Tribes of the Warm Springs; Cathy Sampson-Kruse, tribal elder with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; Dr. Maria McCormich, Mosier physician; Acasia Berry, Mosier resident; Jacob Vallie, eighth grader and former Mosier student; Hood River Mayor Paul Blackburn; Alishia Topper, a member of the Vancouver City Council; Ryan Mello, a member of the Tacoma City Council; and Rev. John Boonstra, Columbia Gorge Climate Action Network.

The rally is sponsored by Stand Up to Oil in partnership with Columbia Riverkeeper and Friends of the Columbia Gorge. Following the event, a community walk to the river will take place.

For more information on the campaign, visit Standuptooil.org.