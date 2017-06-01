Johnson shows well in Corvallis

As a former top high school and collegiate athlete, coach Heather Fitz-Gustafson sees so much potential in Emily Johnson.

Johnson has served as an inspiration and her relentless pursuit of perfection is the driving force behind her ability accomplish her goals now and into the future.

“Emily's ability to train by herself during the postseason just shows how dedicated she is,” Fitz-Gustafson said. “Her season goes clear into July, and it gets hot and very difficult to remain focused, but Emily always has very specific goals in my mind and she is extremely tough and competitive.”

Coming off a standout Junior Olympic performance in 2016, Johnson, from The Dalles Middle School, hit the ground running for a pair of events at the Middle School Meet of Champions last Thursday in Corvallis.

Only the top-40 participants in each event from the state of Oregon qualify, covering every middle school in the state, so Johnson had to be on her top game.

Johnson qualified for action in the 800, 1,500 and 3,000 meters, but only ran in the long-distance races, as she posted some solid marks.

She equaled her season-best time in the 1,500, where she crossed the line in five minutes and 27.90 seconds to capture 35th place in the standings.

Last June, at the USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympic Championships, Johnson set her personal record of 5:24.82, a shade off last week’s time.

In her try at 3,000 meters, Johnson secured 20th place with a time of 11:58.

Earlier this spring, Johnson had a sixth-place marker of 11:53.27, a personal record, at the Tigard Youth Track Developmental Meet on May 13.

Last season, while running for Athletics East at the USATF Oregon Association Junior Olympic Championships on June 26, 2016 in Eugene, Johnson set a three-second personal record in the 800-meters with a 2:36.34 to qualify for regionals.

Also in the JO championships, she was just a few ticks off of her personal record in the 1,500, where she posted an impressive 5:24.82 to move into the regional rounds.

At the USATF Region 13 Junior Olympic Championships on July 11 in Seattle, Johnson placed 17th with her 2:40.83.

Running against a tough field of 14U runners, Johnson carved out a final mark of 5:27.67 in the 1,500 to capture 13th place in the individual standings.

All these runs and meets against tough competition are a precursor to her upcoming Junior Olympic slate, which kicks off later this month.

Johnson has another meet set up for Saturday and Sunday at the Portland Track Festival, where she will compete in the 400, 1,500, and 3,000.

Fitz-Gustafson knows another solid effort is coming from Johnson.

“Emily does not like to get beat and she uses that to remain focused,” the coach said. “She is very fierce and will be a tough contender this year during the Junior Olympic season.”