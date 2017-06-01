Letter to the Editor: Gouging budget

To the editor:

According to travel researcher Dean Runyon and Associates, an estimated 28.4 million overnight visitors traveled to Oregon destinations in 2016, and total direct travel spending in Oregon was $11.3 billion in 2016.

Total travel-generated employment was 109,500 statewide.

At a recent city council meeting, an agenda was pushed forward that forced major cuts to The Dalles Chamber of Commerce budget pertaining to tourism efforts.

In fact, to be blunt, this cut the chamber’s tourism “knees” out from underneath them, at a time where positive momentum is just gaining ground in bringing new tourist dollars to town. This is one of the most shortsighted actions I've seen in a long time... it takes years to get this kind of build-up of tourist interest... budget cuts will only cause this surge to die off, with local businesses left with empty stores.

In order to woo tourists to spend their money here in The Dalles, it takes marketing. It takes participation in key trade shows. It takes time, energy, and investment to build awareness to get the word out about the awesome offerings here in town. You can’t simply build it and they will come. You have to market it.

Complicating things, the mayor apparently hasn’t heard about the tourism dollar multiplier effect. This is where (according to Geographyfieldwork.com) tourism not only "creates jobs in the tertiary sector, but it also encourages growth in the primary and secondary sectors of industry. This is known as the multiplier effect, which in its simplest form is how many times money spent by a tourist circulates through a country's economy."

By gouging the budget and denying the chamber critical funding to continue to bring in new dollars to the economy, ALL businesses are going to suffer after the momentum that has been building is suddenly turned off at the tap through this senseless budget cut.

I urge the mayor to spend some time reading up about how tourism dollars positively impact towns on many levels, and it is my hope that he begins to understand the damage he is about to cause to residents and businesses in The Dalles through less traffic and visitor spending. And that, I am very sure, will have a big role to play in the next mayoral election.

Dawn Rasmussen

The Dalles