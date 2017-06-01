Letter to the Editor: Keep ACA

To the editor:

If the House-passed GOP health care bill becomes law, the Congressional Budget Office projects that by year 2025 the U.S. would have a much greater percentage of people without health insurance (18.65 percent) compared to the projected 10 percent under existing Obamacare.



Rather than making an improvement in the number of people having health insurance, the House GOP bill gives more money to the wealthy in exchange for many fewer people with health insurance.

Let us remember that Rep. Walden actively worked to bring such a disaster on many of his own constituents in Congressional District 2.



On a brighter note, let us also remember: the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) still exists. Depending on circumstances a person may still be eligible to enroll for the 2017 year. Be sure to check at HealthCare.Gov. The open enrollment period for 2018 begins Nov. 1, 2017. Let us urge our government representatives to keep the Affordable Care Act.



Diane Bungum

The Dalles