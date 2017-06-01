Letter to the Editor: Mental exercise

To the editor:

Want to be bold and try a little mental exercise today? Give yourself permission to momentarily put your current feelings about Representative Greg Walden aside just for a moment (go ahead, no one will know). Next consider these recent events:

Mr. Walden helped craft a proposed health bill (AHCA) that the impartial congressional budget office (CBO) said would result in 24 million fewer people having health insurance. That opinion left the bill without enough Republican support to bring it to a vote.



The bill was then revised and quickly voted on and passed intentionally before the CBO could perform its analysis of the revision. The new CBO report is now out and shows that 23 million fewer people will have health insurance AND that those who can afford to buy insurance will be buying policies that offer less coverage than they do today under Obamacare. (Remember, reducing our health benefits is the only way they can offset the cost of the tax breaks that this bill gives to the wealthy.)



Now, the mental exercise: ask yourself in an unbiased fashion if your currently elected representative who helped this bill along is who you want representing you?



John Schwartz, M.D.

The Dalles